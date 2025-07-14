#Colts veteran CB Charvarius Ward’s first impressions of rookie CB Justin Walley:



“He’s shown me he can be a dog.. He’s had some rookie mistakes b/c he’s a young guy, but he’s been competing with all of the big dawgs. I think he’s got it in him — that ‘it’ factor.”



