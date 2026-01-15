The Indianapolis Colts have spent several of their early draft picks on defensive linemen over the past few years. The one that's turned out the best wasn't even a draft pick; it was a trade for DeForest Buckner.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has struggled to find the guy to lead Indy's pass rush. Since Ballard took over in 2017, the Colts have drafted eight edge rushers in the first three rounds of the draft. None of those players have had a season with double-digit sacks.

In fact, Laiatu Latu's 8.5 sacks this season tied the high of any Ballard draftee. If Latu can't take the next step in becoming a true star, the Colts' pass rush could be reeling for help.

Let's take a look at two free agents the Colts could bring in to bolster the pass rush next season.

Joseph Ossai

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

This signing would make the most sense if Lou Anarumo stays put as the defensive coordinator. If Anarumo accepts a head coaching gig, this move could happen, but it'd be far less likely.

Anarumo was in Cincinnati when the Bengals drafted Joseph Ossai in the third round, and now that Ossai's contract has expired, the Colts could scoop up the young edge rusher.

Ossai appeared in 14 games (nine starts) this season, recording 43 total tackles, five sacks, nine tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. The Texas product played two-thirds of the team's defensive snaps, the highest snap share of his career.

"No need to be nervous, no need to be anxious. At the end of the day, I will have a job next year. That's all I care about, man. Put the ball down and let's go to work."



After four seasons with the Bengals, Joseph Ossai is set to hit free agency. pic.twitter.com/o8eter2cca — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 5, 2026

Ossai isn't particularly a needle-mover, but rather a guy who could fill in as a rotational piece. The Colts have several impending free agents, including Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, and Tyquan Lewis. There's a slim chance they choose to bring back all three.

The Colts need some sort of production, and bringing in a guy familiar with Anarumo's system makes the most sense. If Ballard can get him to agree to a low-end contract, maybe worth $7-8 million a year, then it would be worth it.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates as time winds down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is another move that makes the most sense if Anarumo stays, but a player of Hendrickson's quality can succeed anywhere he goes.

Anarumo and Hendrickson spent four years together in Cincinnati, and Hendrickson's numbers were incredible. During those four years, Hendrickson tallied 52 total sacks, 11 forced fumbles, 12 passes defended, and four Pro Bowl appearances.

The Colts need an absolute difference maker up front. If Ossai isn't a needle-mover, Hendrickson is a proven one.

"The Colts made a play for Trey Hendrickson in the summer... the Bengals asked for a lot. They asked for a high-end draft pick. They asked for Grover Stewart. They wanted a lot to trade Trey Hendrickson there."



per Albert Breer pic.twitter.com/DAFDr5DPEH — PacersEnjoyer (@PacersEnjoyer) October 16, 2025

Whoever signs Hendrickson will have to cough up serious dough. The nine-year veteran is expected to be paid out over $25 million a year, with most projections having him in the $30 million range.

According to multiple NFL insiders, the Colts had interest in trading for Hendrickson this past August. Since he didn't agree to a new extension with the Bengals, Hendrickson will hit the open market this spring. That means the Colts won't have to sacrifice any draft capital, which they have in short supply.

The Colts may make some roster moves to clear up some cap space, and if they do, there's no better way to spend it than bringing in Hendrickson.

Recommended Articles