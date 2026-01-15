Two Free Agents Who Could Bolster Colts' Defensive Line
The Indianapolis Colts have spent several of their early draft picks on defensive linemen over the past few years. The one that's turned out the best wasn't even a draft pick; it was a trade for DeForest Buckner.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard has struggled to find the guy to lead Indy's pass rush. Since Ballard took over in 2017, the Colts have drafted eight edge rushers in the first three rounds of the draft. None of those players have had a season with double-digit sacks.
In fact, Laiatu Latu's 8.5 sacks this season tied the high of any Ballard draftee. If Latu can't take the next step in becoming a true star, the Colts' pass rush could be reeling for help.
Let's take a look at two free agents the Colts could bring in to bolster the pass rush next season.
Joseph Ossai
This signing would make the most sense if Lou Anarumo stays put as the defensive coordinator. If Anarumo accepts a head coaching gig, this move could happen, but it'd be far less likely.
Anarumo was in Cincinnati when the Bengals drafted Joseph Ossai in the third round, and now that Ossai's contract has expired, the Colts could scoop up the young edge rusher.
Ossai appeared in 14 games (nine starts) this season, recording 43 total tackles, five sacks, nine tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. The Texas product played two-thirds of the team's defensive snaps, the highest snap share of his career.
Ossai isn't particularly a needle-mover, but rather a guy who could fill in as a rotational piece. The Colts have several impending free agents, including Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, and Tyquan Lewis. There's a slim chance they choose to bring back all three.
The Colts need some sort of production, and bringing in a guy familiar with Anarumo's system makes the most sense. If Ballard can get him to agree to a low-end contract, maybe worth $7-8 million a year, then it would be worth it.
Trey Hendrickson
This is another move that makes the most sense if Anarumo stays, but a player of Hendrickson's quality can succeed anywhere he goes.
Anarumo and Hendrickson spent four years together in Cincinnati, and Hendrickson's numbers were incredible. During those four years, Hendrickson tallied 52 total sacks, 11 forced fumbles, 12 passes defended, and four Pro Bowl appearances.
The Colts need an absolute difference maker up front. If Ossai isn't a needle-mover, Hendrickson is a proven one.
Whoever signs Hendrickson will have to cough up serious dough. The nine-year veteran is expected to be paid out over $25 million a year, with most projections having him in the $30 million range.
According to multiple NFL insiders, the Colts had interest in trading for Hendrickson this past August. Since he didn't agree to a new extension with the Bengals, Hendrickson will hit the open market this spring. That means the Colts won't have to sacrifice any draft capital, which they have in short supply.
The Colts may make some roster moves to clear up some cap space, and if they do, there's no better way to spend it than bringing in Hendrickson.
