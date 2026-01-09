Every NFL season brings a new wave of injuries that affect every team in the league, but some teams are hit harder than others. The Indianapolis Colts were one of those unfortunate few in 2025.

Defensive injuries, especially in the secondary, were what started the Colts' strung-out collapse. Charvarius Ward's three separate concussions were quite impactful, along with DeForest Buckner's nagging neck issue.

Both Ward and Buckner are facing questions regarding their future in the league. Earlier this week, Ward said his dad wants him to seriously consider retirement. Buckner, on the other hand, has indicated that he isn't done just yet.

#Colts DT DeForest Buckner, who recently had neck surgery, shared a Bible passage and message via IG:



“Next season I will be complete 🫡” pic.twitter.com/QE39vbKDYq — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) January 7, 2026

Colts general manager Chris Ballard held a press conference to discuss the season as a whole on Wednesday, and he provided an update on Ward and Buckner.

"We care deeply about these guys, not only their careers, but their long-term health," Ballard said. "So far, Buck (DeForest Buckner) had his surgery. It was successful. His mindset is he's going to play again."

Buckner was placed on injured reserve before the Colts' Week 10 matchup in Berlin. Buckner traveled to Panama during the Colts' bye week to receive stem cell treatment for nerve issues in his neck, a procedure that helped him return to the field for a Week 16 MNF showdown vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (99) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The veteran defensive lineman will turn 32 in March. He has one year left on his contract, and if Ballard's words hold, he plans on seeing things through in Indianapolis.

Ballard was less confident when it came to Ward.

“As for Mooney (Charvarius Ward Sr.), I mean, it was a scary deal," Ballard said. "I mean look, I happen to be on the field when this – I'm walking by when Kenny Moore II grabs me and says, ‘Mooney’s down,’ against Arizona. That was scary because he was knocked out. I mean, that was a scary, scary concussion for him.“

“I can't say for sure what direction that's going to go, but at the end of the day, we will have discussions with him, with Mooney, and we're going to do the best thing for him and his long-term health. And so, we'll see how that one ends up playing out.“

"My dad already told me to retire"@Colts CB Charvarius Ward on the big decision he has to make this offseason. Ward suffered three concussions this past season. @WISHNews8 | #Colts pic.twitter.com/Dc6gzvvStf — Andrew Chernoff - WISH-TV (@ADChernoff) January 6, 2026

The Colts signed Ward to a three-year deal last spring. The veteran corner was meant to shadow opposing WR1s, but instead, he played only seven games.

It sounds like Ward will take some time to evaluate his career. Making the best decision for his family and future is most important, no matter the impact it has on his team.

