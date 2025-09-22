Colts' Kenny Moore II to Miss Multiple Weeks
The Indianapolis Colts (3-0) continued their fantastic start to the 2025 NFL season by defeating the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans (0-3) by 21 points (41-20).
While the victory is a triumph, a few notable injuries stand out for Indy. First, wide receiver Alec Pierce fell hard on a deep throw from Daniel Jones. He ended up leaving the game to be evaluated for a concussion.
Second, cornerback Kenny Moore II went down with a calf injury late in the game. Now, it's official that Moore will miss a couple of weeks with the injury. This prompted the Colts to sign veteran cornerback Mike Hilton for depth.
Moore was having a fantastic day, logging two tackles, a pass breakup, and a critical pick-six of Titans quarterback Cam Ward early in the contest.
This gave Indianapolis a huge amount of momentum, effectively changing how the Titans had to approach the game from the first quarter and on.
Moore is one of the best defensive players on the roster and a critical part of Lou Anarumo's scheme. With him missing time, adjustments will need to be made with the Los Angeles Rams hosting Indianapolis next week at SoFi Stadium.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Moore was having another good season before going down with the calf injury, posting ten tackles (one for loss), a fumble forced, a sack, two pass breakups, and an interception return for touchdown.
Moore isn't just one of the best defensive players for the Colts, but also can be the best nickel cornerback in the NFL on any given gameday. Yesterday against the Titans, he showed that caliber of performance.
Moore's Pro Football Focus defensive grades also display how well he's played in his ninth NFL season. Moore has an overall mark of 80.8, a run-stopping grade of 70.5, and a coverage grade of 79.1.
With this injury, it might signify that the rookie Johnathan Edwards will start while Moore rests up, or that the new signing, Hilton, will immediately get playing time. Also, Chris Lammons is on the practice squad and could get called up to the active roster.
Anarumo will have to pivot perfectly to combat Sean McVay's offense and quarterback Matt Stafford next Sunday. Moore's absence will be felt due to how good he his, and replacing a player of his level is nearly impossible to do on the fly.
Indy's cornerback room has been plagued with injuries this year, and none compare to the weight of Moore's.