Accomplished Veteran Cornerback Signing with Colts
The Indianapolis Colts signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton on Monday morning, per Jordan Schultz.
The signing comes one day after the Colts thrashed the Tennessee Titans, winning 41-20 in their first divisional game of the season. Late in the victory, nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II went to the locker room due to a calf injury.
Hilton's immediate signing might not be a good sign for the severity of Moore's injury. Hilton spent the last four seasons with current Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in Cincinnati.
Hilton appeared in 64 games for the Bengals, notching 36 starts in the process. He tallied six interceptions, had 24 passes defended, two sacks, 283 total tackles (36 for loss), and one fumble recovery in those four regular seasons for Cincinnati.
This signing was a long time coming, especially since the Colts hosted Hilton for a workout on August 27. After spending the offseason with the Miami Dolphins, Hilton was cut before Week 1 kicked off.
Now entering his ninth year in the league, Hilton will look to bring some veteran experience to the Colts' secondary with Moore potentially sidelined for a while. At 5-foot-9, Hilton is a natural nickel corner who can have a smooth transition into Moore's role in Anarumo's defense.
Before exiting with a calf injury, Moore had already made some highlight plays against the Titans and rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Moore set the tone early with a pick-six less than a minute into the game, giving the Colts an immediate lead against their AFC South foes.
It was Moore's second forced turnover of the season. Moore's calf injury is reportedly a minor one, and he's expected to miss a couple of weeks.
Anarumo's defensive scheme feeds off creative blitz ideas, including sending the nickel corner off the edge. Considering Hilton's previous experience with Anaurmo, he makes for a perfect signing as he will understand his role more than other free agents might have.
Hilton will surely get on the practice field as soon as possible as the Colts prep for a Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Colts corners will have their hands full as they try to prevent big games from wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.