Key Colts Talent 'Good for the Season' After Big Injury
The Indianapolis Colts have invested in the defensive edge position over the last few years. Last year, Laiatu Latu was drafted with the 15th overall pick. That pick was followed by J.T. Tuimoloau in this year's draft with the 45th overall selection.
Before either of these draft picks was selected, Indy took a shot with then-free agent Samson Ebukam in 2023. The former Eastern Washington product was a solid rotational piece that had glimpses of being a starter.
Ebukam was given a three-year, $24 million deal in 2023 by Indianapolis. Immediately upon hitting the field, Ebukam became one of the best defenders for Indy's defense and even finished the 2023 campaign leading the team in sacks with 9.5.
He also applied consistent pressure and was great in run defense (Pro Football Focus grade of 80.0. Ebukam was one of the best free acquisitions in 2023, and he proved it, making the Colts look like geniuses.
Sadly, his 2024 was completely ruined during the offseason when he tore his Achilles. Ebukam looked to be hitting a serious stride before sustaining that massive injury.
Fast-forward to Indy's 2025 training camp, and Ebukam is back and ready to have another great season. Ebukam was recently asked about his injury and recovery. Ebukam had this to say regarding his mindset.
“Yeah, one day at a time is what I am taking in – we are going to be good for the season.”
Ebukam's confidence is great news for the Colts. Along with his sacks and pressures in 2023, he also took care of career-highs in tackles (57), tackles for loss (10), and quarterback hits (17). Now, Ebukam is on tap for a return with plenty of reasons to be excited.
He joins Lou Anarumo's scheme and can thrive surrounded by Latu and rookie J.T. Tuimoloau, neither of whom he's seen the field with. If Ebukam can harness that 2023 form, that's fantastic for Anarumo.
Ebukam later answered a question about whether he ponders the injury. The veteran replied, making it concise.
“I mean, every now and then you will, because of what type of injury it is. I am not going to sit here and lie to you. At the same time, the more I use it, the more I trust it, the more explosive I’m becoming.”
Ebukam can be a huge part of this new defense, as long as his Achilles doesn't force any setbacks. Ebukam proved how much of an impact he can provide when given a real starting opportunity, so Indy is hopeful he's back to top form.
Indianapolis' defense has shown promise through training camp, and while there are key veterans, the young guns have been making statements, as well as new names like Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum.
Training camp resumes today at 10 am at Grand Park.
