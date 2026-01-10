The Indianapolis Colts have multiple free agents who are regarded as high-priority for new contracts ahead of the 2026 season.

Notable names include wide receiver Alec Pierce, safety Nick Cross, and quarterback Daniel Jones. However, this also means there are free agents that the Colts may be best off not re-signing.

In this piece, I'll highlight the top three in-house free agents that the Colts should part ways with during the 2026 offseason.

Tackle | Braden Smith

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) stretches Monday, July 28, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a tough one - but offensive tackle Braden Smith is likely out the door with Indianapolis. It's got nothing to do with him as a player, as he's put up solid numbers and consistency throughout his eight years with the franchise.

Rather, it's a combination of two factors. First, he's missed 23 games over the last five years due to a multitude of injuries.

The most recent was after dealing with a concussion that landed him on season-ending Injured Reserve this year.

Second, it's that rookie Jalen Travis filled in for Smith and played well enough in 247 snaps at the right tackle position.

Smith is an excellent veteran presence on the offensive line, but with the subjects mentioned above in play, the Colts should keep their cards invested in Travis moving forward.

Defensive End | Samson Ebukam

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts signed Samson Ebukam to solidify the pass-rush in 2023, and he immediately made an impact during the regular season.

That year, Ebukam led Indianapolis with 9.5 sacks, defended the run well, and provided consistent pressure. However, in 2024 he'd tear his Achilles and miss his second season with Indy.

Once 2025 rolled around, Ebukam was a ghost of his 2023 self and didn't finish with inspiring numbers for a pass-rush that lacked impact and pressures on opposing field generals.

Ebukam only logged 23 pressures, 2.0 sacks, and 59.0 Pro Football Focus run defense grade. Ebukam will also be 31 years old once the regular season starts, indicating his best days could be behind him.

Given how bad the Colts need to reset their pass-rush, this is a step that must be taken to let Ebukam walk in free agency.

Defensive End | Kwity Paye

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) takes the field ahead of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Kwity Paye was drafted in 2021 with the 21st-overall pick out of Michigan. Paye was picked to be 'the guy' at the defensive edge position, and his first four seasons were somewhat promising.

During his first four years with Indianapolis, Paye put up 26.5 sacks (led Colts with eight in 2024), 31 tackles for loss, and consistently defended the run at a good clip.

This prompted Chris Ballard and Indianapolis to take on his fifth-year option, but it proved to be all for not.

Paye had an underwhelming 2025 season, only securing 4.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and took a step back in run defense, which is supposed to be his bread and butter.

As mentioned with Ebukam, Indianapolis needs to reset the pass-rushing group and get new talent around Laiatu Latu.

I'd be shocked if the Colts re-sign Paye, but it's assumed they'll explore fresh options for their edge room in 2026.

