The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2025 season believing they had the pieces to finally turn promise into postseason results. Instead, another late collapse defined the year, and with it came difficult evaluations across the roster.

While several players took steps forward, others failed to meet expectations — whether due to injuries, inconsistency, or lack of development. Here are three Colts players who disappointed during the 2025 season, and why their performances raised concern heading into the offseason.

DE Samson Ebukam

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam (52)

After missing the 2024 season due to a torn Achilles tendon, the Colts hoped that Samson Ebukam would be able to bring back some juice to the defensive line. Instead, the veteran edge rusher finished with a career-low 2 sacks.

Ebukam forced zero turnovers, but he landed on one fumble in Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. At that point, it was too late. Too frequently, quarterbacks had time to operate, especially in key situations late in games. As losses mounted, the lack of a consistent edge presence became glaring.

With the Colts struggling to close games defensively, Ebukam’s inability to be a reliable disruptor hurt more than the stat sheet suggests. The Colts needed Ebukam to have another 5-sack season at a minimum. Unfortunately, they didn't even get half of that. The 30-year-old will hit the open market this spring, and one would imagine the Colts move on from him.

LB Zaire Franklin

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44)

While his effort and availability were never in question, Zaire Franklin struggled at times with missed tackles and coverage responsibilities, particularly against faster offenses. Too often, opposing teams were able to exploit space in the middle of the field, an area where Franklin is expected to thrive.

Franklin finished as the second-lowest graded linebacker according to Pro Football Focus. The eight-year veteran had one of the worst seasons of his career, despite playing almost every single snap.

According to PFF, Franklin finished with 21 missed tackles. In coverage, Franklin struggled to consistently match up with backs and tight ends, and opposing offenses weren’t shy about testing him in space. Too many short and intermediate gains came right through the heart of the defense, but Franklin couldn't match up with other star players like Christian McCaffrey.

For a linebacker tasked with setting the tone, Franklin didn’t consistently deliver the momentum-shifting moments the Colts needed during their late-season collapse. He was still around the ball, but being near the play isn’t the same as finishing it. He ended the season with one turnover forced, a four-year low.

WR Josh Downs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2)

Out of everyone on this list, Josh Downs' case is the most complex. Heading into the season, most thought that Downs and Jones would have a strong connection, which they did at times. Unfortunately, the third-year receiver finished with just 58 receptions and 566 yards, both of which are career lows.

Downs played only 594 snaps on the year, which is also a career low. Colts head coach Shane Steichen favored 12 or 13 personnel, meaning more tight ends and fewer receivers.

It's fair to say the addition of Tyler Warren lessened Downs' impact in the Colts' offense. Steichen reserved Downs' quick feet for underneath routes, which is a large reason why the 5-foot-9 receiver tallied a career-low 9.8 yards per reception.

Downs wasn't a complete disappointment in 2025, but his final numbers are certainly underwhelming. With one year left on his rookie contract, it'll be interesting to see how the Colts' front office handles any extension talks. If Downs wants a bigger role, he may leave for a wide receiver-needy team.

