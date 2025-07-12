Colts Leader Joins All-2020s Squad
Colts' cornerback Kenny Moore II has been one of the best contributors to the franchise since 2018, when he took over as a full-time defensive starter. Since then, he's accumulated league-wide respect as arguably the top slot corner in the NFL.
The respect transcends just the field, as Ben Arthur at Fox Sports puts Moore on their All-2020s team. Moore makes the slot corner designation.
"Moore slides under the radar nationally — he’s been named to the Pro Bowl just once (2021) — and he may not be universally regarded as the bestplayer at his position right now. But his combined production over the last five years stands apart among pure slot defenders. Since 2020, he’s had four seasons of at least three interceptions."
Moore's single Pro Bowl nomination (2021) doesn't give context to his brilliance. Through eight years and 118 games, Moore has piled 20 picks, three interception scores, 62 passes defended, 10.0 sacks, and 594 total tackles.
Moore plays intelligently and doesn't get ruined by quick-win receivers in the slot. He can also cover bigger pass-catchers, breaking up passes consistently and always staying a threat to pick off a pass.
Despite Charvarius Ward being signed to a three-year, $54 million deal and possibly being the best cornerback for Lou Anarumo to implement, that remains unproven. Even if Ward takes off and returns to All-Pro levels of production, Moore only makes that a greater situation.
With a player like Ward following each team's WR1 and Moore taking over the slot, it forms a formidable defensive back group that features Jaylon Jones, rookie Justin Walley, and Samuel Womack III.
Moore deserves far more recognition, but it's not necessary for the true leader and consistently great veteran. Expect Moore to continue where he left off in 2024, a year he was bold enough to voice what was happening on the field and what needed to change.
Moore isn't slowing down despite entering his ninth season, and he's always a threat to take a pass away and run it to the house. Moore will look to play his best football and achieve another Pro Bowl.
