Colts Boast Impressive Ranking in Critical Area
Lou Anarumo is the new defensive commander for the Indianapolis Colts and has a multitude of skilled players to work with, so his debut season is as smooth as possible.
With Anarumo's defense, it's the cornerbacks and safeties that must perform at their best so it functions to the full extent. Luckily, Indy had names like Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, Sam Womack III, and JuJu Brents on the roster.
But things changed for the cornerbacks when Charvarius Ward was signed in free agency, and Justin Walley was selected in the third round (80th overall). These acquisitions showed Anarumo had influence and that the Colts needed more in the corner room.
As for safety, Nick Cross broke out in 2024, which is encouraging for his future. However, Julian Blackmon had issues in areas of his game while sustaining more injuries. This prompted the signing of Camryn Bynum from the Minnesota Vikings.
Now, Cross and Bynum form an interesting duo at safety to help stuff running attacks while amplifying the overall performance in the secondary.
The Colts deserve respect for overhauling their secondary with Anarumo entering the situation, and Pro Football Focus agrees, as John Kosko puts the Colts at 10th out of 32 teams when it comes to their secondary.
"The Colts are expecting bounce-back seasons from free-agent additions cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum. Ward had consistently graded as one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks before a down year in 2024, while Bynum has proven capable of steady play at the pro level. Cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and Kenny Moore return as dependable contributors, and safety Nick Cross posted a 70.3 grade in his first season as a full-time starter."
Last year, in Gus Bradley's third year with the defense, it looked hollow at times against average QBs and struggling offenses. Indy ranked 26th in passing yards allowed per game, and a great microcosm is the New York Giants loss that booted Indy from the playoff conversation.
Indy allowed the most points all year to the Giants (45) while making backup-level signal-caller Drew Lock look like an MVP candidate, finishing 17/23 passes completed for 309 passing yards and five total TDs (four through the air, one on the ground).
The Colts needed better performance from the defensive line and linebackers, but the secondary wasn't good enough. This prompted names like Ward, Bynum, and Walley to be brought in, which makes the defensive backfield better barring any unforeseen setbacks.
This was an area of the defense that needed the talent boost. Now, Ward, Moore, Jones, Womack, Wally, and Brents will be ready to fire with a new look and scheme. As for Cross and Bynum, they'll fight to become one of the NFL's premier safety duos.
