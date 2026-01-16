The Indianapolis Colts already have one of the best tight ends in the NFL in rookie sensation Tyler Warren.

Since Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers won't appear at the Pro Bowl due to a knee injury, Warren will replace him for his first trip.

the rook to the pro bowl. 😤 pic.twitter.com/S2DLbERgh1 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 16, 2026

Hopes for what Warren could do for the Colts were at an all-time high when the squad took him with the 14th-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

My personal expectations were laid out in a way-too-early prediction piece back on May 3rd, 2025. Below are what I had Warren accomplishing in year one.

57 catches

688 receiving yards

12.1 yards per catch

11 all-purpose TDs (8 receiving)

These numbers are good for any NFL tight end at any point in their career, but Warren didn't just hit these marks during his debut season. Instead, he destroyed them, minus the touchdown and yards per catch numbers.

Warren finished with 76 catches on 112 targets (67.9 catch percentage) for 817 receiving yards (10.8 yards per catch) and five all-purpose scores (four receiving, one rushing).

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) makes his way into the locker room Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, ahead of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Warren immediately became a revelation for the Colts, posting an impressive debut stat line against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

In his first game, he put up seven catches on nine targets for 76 receiving yards. Warren would string together this type of consistency for the rest of 2025.

While some of his numbers dipped a bit after the season-ending injury to quarterback Daniel Jones, Warren was still a constant threat everywhere the Colts put him.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) runs after the catch against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Colts haven't been able to avoid a constant rotation of quarterbacks, which impacts what Shane Steichen's offense has been able to roll out against defenses.

After Jones' injury, a 44-year-old Philip Rivers came out of retirement to try to muster wins, but he would lose in all three starts.

During Warren's time with Rivers under center, he caught only 11 passes for 92 receiving yards and no touchdowns.

Even when the younger Riley Leonard started in Week 18 against the Houston Texans, Warren only secured 26 receiving yards on five catches.

If Indianapolis can get some kind of consistency at quarterback in 2026, it's hard telling how high Warren's star can rise in year two.

January 2026 TE Dynasty Rankings:



Tier 1

1. Brock Bowers

2. Trey McBride



Tier 2

3. Colston Loveland

4. Harold Fannin Jr

5. Tyler Warren

6. Tucker Kraft



Tier 3

7. Sam LaPorta

8. Dalton Kincaid

9. Oronde Gadsden

10. Kyle Pitts



Tier 4

11. Brenton Strange

12. George Kittle pic.twitter.com/dRiDuHtz0m — Ethan Kreager (@EthanKreagerFF) January 16, 2026

I've mentioned this many times about Warren, but it's a fair assessment: he looked anything but like a rookie during his debut campaign with the Colts.

Whether it was route-running, body control, yards after catch, versatility as an offensive weapon, or blocking in the running game, Warren had the feel of a 10-year NFL vet with multiple Pro Bowls under his belt.

Not since Jack Doyle have the Colts seen such a positive impact from their starting tight end, and Warren is already better than Doyle in many ways.

Warren's trip to the Pro Bowl might be due to Bowers' availability, but it's well-deserved after how much promise he showed this year.

It will be fun to see how Warren continues to grow in the NFL after hitting the ground running with pure gusto.

