Colts Star Receives High Praise from NFL-Wide Personnel
The NFL season is fast approaching as all 32 franchises prepare in the upcoming months. For the Indianapolis Colts, the 2024 off-season will be one of the most pivotal in recent memory. With players like quarterback Anthony Richardson, receiver Josh Downs, and cornerback JuJu Brents going into year two, all eyes are on what the young team will look like with another campaign under Shane Steichen.
But notable stars like wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and guard Quenton Nelson can't be overlooked in any capacity; this includes running back Jonathan Taylor. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN put together a top 10 list of running backs ahead of the 2024 season from league executives, coaches, and scouts. Unsurprisingly, Taylor is among the best at number five despite shaky 2022 and 2023 campaigns. His company is illustrious, featuring superstars like Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers), Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns), and Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles).
Taylor's career has seen plenty of highs and lows, from a 2021 rushing title to a Year 3 plummet due in part to an anemic Colts offense around him to a lengthy contract dispute that pushed against last year's trade deadline.- Jeremy Fowler | NFL National Reporter
Late in 2023, armed with a new contract, Taylor pumped out 487 yards and six touchdowns over his final five games.
Taylor, along with multiple Colts players, hasn't had much consistency around him throughout his four-year career. For Taylor, 2024 looks to be a massive bounce-back campaign with quarterback Richardson in the fray. At the height of this combination, the two can potentially become one of the NFL's deadliest offensive duos. If the sophomore field general can stay under center for most/all of 2024, Taylor could see huge results from the residuals of Richardson. Fowler also provides some quotes from AFC executives and scouts, which showcase high-level respect for the explosive running back.
Still explosive -- last year he was beat up. The Colts eased him into things. But he's probably the best combination of size and straight-line speed right now.- AFC Scout from Jeremy Fowler
So far Taylor has put together 4,582 rushing yards (5,537 all-purpose) and 44 all-purpose touchdowns (40 rushing; four receiving) through 53 games (48 starts). He's also notched an All-Pro and Pro Bowl nomination (2021). If things line up for Taylor as Indianapolis hopes they will, he could return to around those types of numbers. This production could also come with potentially less usage due to Richardson's running ability, prolonging Taylor's career in the process.
Taylor is in a prime position to have a big-time return to form in 2024 and may have the best situation he's ever had throughout his short career. If Richardson remains on the field, the receiving weapons continue to mesh with Steichen's scheme, and the offensive line can remain consistent, Taylor could thrive again as the bell-cow back.
