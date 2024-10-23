Colts' DeForest Buckner One Step Closer to Return
The Indianapolis Colts defense has done enough to hang on and help the team win four of their last five games. Truth be told, they've carried the team for a chunk of that time.
Now, their best player is close to returning to the field.
Head coach Shane Steichen announced that three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle) will practice Wednesday. Linebacker/special teamer Cameron McGrone (elbow) will as well. Both players are currently on Injured Reserve. With opening the practice window for Buckner and McGrone, the Colts now have 21 days to either remove them from IR or keep them reserved for the remainder of the season,
Buckner suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers and was subsequently placed on IR. In his absence, Raekwon Davis, Taven Bryan, and Adetomiwa Adebawore have worked together to replace him, but there is truly no substitute for the two-time All-Pro.
McGrone only has a role defensively in case of injury ahead of him, but he is a core special teamer, seeing 165 special teams snaps from 2022-23. He dislocated his right elbow during training camp and was placed on IR with a designation to return when the season began.
The Colts travel to Texas this weekend for an AFC South division matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on CBS.
