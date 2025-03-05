Colts Offensive Free Agent Options
The Indianapolis Colts are nearing free agency and need to make somewhat of an impact to bolster the roster. General manager Chris Ballard can't slip with potential key signings to help the squad.
While the defense is more pressing for talent and depth, the offense cannot be ignored in such a critical season.
With nothing off the table in 2025, here are free-agent fits for every offensive position that can help Indy.
Quarterback | Daniel Jones
Anthony Richardson needs competition, and Daniel Jones is a good signing for this purpose. If Richardson falls apart in year three, Jones is a veteran that can plug in with enough mobility to make an impact in Shane Steichen’s scheme.
While Jones might not be a pinpoint field general and has struggled with turnovers throughout his career (47 picks, 50 fumbles), he might have new life in Indy’s offense as a backup to push Richardson.
Running Back | Kenneth Gainwell
The Colts can use a solid back to complement Jonathan Taylor. Philadelphia Eagles free agent Kenneth Gainwell fits the bill. Gainwell can be a signing that makes sense to be a change of pace back for Steichen to implement when Taylor needs a breather.
Gainwell has enough experience to possibly hit the ground running as a receiving back (102 career catches on 138 targets), which the Colts lacked from anyone in the backfield last season.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Wide Receiver | Van Jefferson
The Colts have a deep receiver room featuring Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, AD Mitchell, and Anthony Gould. However, more weapons never hurt for a QB like Richardson. Van Jefferson is a deep threat with breakaway abilities that won’t snap the bank.
Last year, he caught 24 passes for 276 yards and two scores with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He didn’t light the field on fire but can plug in as a potential WR5 or 6.
Tight End | Juwan Johnson
The Colts’ tight end room was so bad in 2025 that the team should sign and draft players to fill the room with talent. Juwan Johnson had a career year in 2024 with the New Orleans Saints, catching 50 balls for 548 yards and three touchdowns.
Johnson will probably cost about $8-$10 million, but Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are free agents, and Johnson is an upgrade from both.
Offensive Line | Lucas Patrick
The Colts will be wise to retain guard Will Fries and might roll into 2025 with right tackle Braden Smith. While the jury is out on center Ryan Kelly, what isn’t is the depth on the offensive line and the importance of securing it.
A veteran like guard Lucas Patrick works. He’s started 64 games in his career and had an acceptable Pro Football Focus grade of 64.6. This is a depth signing Indy should consider, plus he can start if needed.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.