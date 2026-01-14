The Indianapolis Colts have more questions than answers after failing to make the postseason for a brutal fifth-straight season.

There's work to be done with the roster, but that requires effective management and allocation of their available funds.

With this in mind, it's time to dive into what Indy should do, the players they must make big decisions on, and how they can save money in the process to make the most out of their 2026 salary cap.

Colts Salary Cap in 2026

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard leaves the field Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We'll start by examining how much the Colts have at their disposal for the 2026 season. Per Over the Cap, Indianapolis ranks 13th in the NFL with $33,846,264 available.

This is an encouraging amount of capital, but not groundbreaking. While it's not a massive amount, it's fair to say that general manager Chris Ballard has done a solid job of not putting the team in a nasty bind.

Being in the negative is a burden to an NFL team, as indicated by teams like the Kansas City Chiefs (-$58,158,500), Minnesota Vikings (-$43,969,236), and Dallas Cowboys (-$39,479,485).

Not only did these teams not make the playoffs, but they'll have to work magic to get out of this massive hole. Those numbers are also the three worst debt situations in the NFL.

Ballard has been criticized for not spending enough, but even after signing the likes of cornerback Charvarius Ward (three years, $54 million) and safety Cam Bynum (four years, $60 million), there is still plenty to dish out.

This is enough to make more splash signings that can immediately improve the roster. Perhaps, even to the degree of what Ballard accomplished during the 2025 offseason.

Restructure and Void

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

One of the quickest ways to open up cap space is restructuring big contracts, and the Colts know this very well.

Indianapolis did this with Kenny Moore II's contract during the 2025 season. In doing this, it freed up an impressive $3.8 million for use.

Certain names that stick out the most for potential restructures are superstar guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Also, offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and defensive tackle Grover Stewart are two more names that fit the bill.

Restructuring these types of contracts would give Ballard flexibility in free agency to add more talent. It also helps with a new QB contract, and it's assumed they'll give one to Daniel Jones to keep him as the starter under center.

There are also options like voided contract years. These are added to the end of a deal solely to spread out signing bonus money across more seasons for cap usage.

The only hurdle is whether players like Nelson, Buckner, Pittman, Raimann, and Stewart would allow their contracts to be manipulated in these ways.

Given how well the team played through the first 10 games of the 2025 season, and how it helps add more talent, it wouldn't be surprising if they allowed it to happen.

Cut Michael Pittman Jr.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is introduced before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Let's get right to it. The Colts could free up a massive $24 million by parting ways with and cutting wide receiver Pittman.

While there would be $5 million in dead money by doing this, it is the most logical way to help Indianapolis out with their salary cap.

Pittman looked great during the first 10 games, but fell into the abyss after. This was also the beginning of the end for the Colts, as they'd finish 2025 with seven consecutive losses.

After a second-straight impressive season, Alec Pierce is due a new deal. This might be enough to give the Colts comfort in letting go of Pittman.

Pittman finished with the following numbers in 2025 through 17 games:

80 catches (third lowest in career)

788 receiving yards (second lowest in career)

7 touchdowns (career high)

9.8 yards per catch (second lowest in career)

While the touchdowns are encouraging, it feels like a receiver of Pittman's status can be replaced, especially considering there's still Pierce, Josh Downs, and tight end Tyler Warren on the field.

Indy loves Pittman, but the league is a business, first and foremost. Keep an eye on how the Colts approach Pittman moving forward, as cutting him would open up a world of cap possibilities.

The Bottom Line

Chris Ballard, Indianapolis Colts general manager, talks Friday, July 25, 2025, with Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indianapolis is honestly in a good spot with their cap situation. As mentioned in the first entry, Ballard has done a great job of not breaking the bank for Indianapolis.

While there's room for Ballard and Indianapolis to improve, it's encouraging that he made free agency splashes to bring excellent talent to the Colts' ranks.

Manipulating the salary cap and opening up funds requires diligence and critical decisions, sometimes resulting in negotiations with stars and parting ways with big names.

Anything can happen this year for Indianapolis, as it's Ballard's last chance to prove he can put together a squad good enough to make the playoffs, win the AFC South, and push for a Super Bowl.

