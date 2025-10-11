Colts Predicted to Add Physical Defender in 2026 NFL Draft
With this Indianapolis Colts team looking dangerous, they probably won't be drafting early in 2026. But that’s not going to stop Chris Ballard from doing what he does best — hunting value.
As the season progresses, mock drafts for the 2026 NFL Draft are starting to roll out — and a clear trend is emerging. One that Colts fans have been eyeing for quite some time.
CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson’s latest mock draft has Indianapolis focusing on improving the depleted secondary with their 2026 first-round pick. A move that makes perfect sense.
Wilson has the Colts selecting Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy with the 23rd overall pick.
McCoy, a 6’0”, 193-pound junior, was one of college football’s most physical corners before suffering a torn ACL in January of 2025. Even with that injury, he is still viewed as one of the top defensive backs in the nation.
Wilson has McCoy ranked as his number one cornerback prospect and sixth overall player on his big board for the 2026 NFL Draft.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
McCoy's the kind of corner you can leave on an island and let him work against WR1s. He plays with swagger, attacks the ball in the air, and doesn’t shy from run support.
And McCoy’s production backs up the tape. Before his ACL injury in January, he posted an 89.6 PFF coverage grade, the second-highest among Power Four cornerbacks for the 2024 season.
He also earned a near-perfect 99.9 PFF Game Athleticism Score, showcasing elite movement and fluidity in coverage.
Opposing quarterbacks recorded just a 53.6 passer rating when targeting him, and he tied for second among Power Four corners with four interceptions and nine pass breakups.
Drafting McCoy would immediately strengthen this secondary, and given the injury, there’s a real chance he slips to No. 23 — the kind of value Ballard is always hunting.
There are other names that make sense for Indy depending on how the board shakes out, including Mansoor Delane (LSU), a senior corner with physical tools and polish. Colton Hood (Tennessee) also stands out as a versatile defensive back who can play inside or outside.
Beyond those two, Avieon Terrell (Clemson) brings elite short-area quickness and fluid movement, while A.J. Harris (Penn State) fits the Colts’ mold with length and athleticism.
Each pick would add needed depth and upside to a secondary still searching for stability.
If the Colts can land a player like McCoy — or any of the top corners in this class — it would mark another step in solidifying one of the AFC’s fastest-rising defenses.
With the offense already clicking, a strengthened secondary could be what pushes Indianapolis from playoff contender to legitimate Super Bowl threat.