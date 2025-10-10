Colts Get Fantastic News on Alec Pierce for Cardinals Clash
The Indianapolis Colts have released their final injury report ahead of a Week 6 battle vs. the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.
The Colts will be getting a key playmaker back on offense, but have ruled out two players ahead of Sunday's clash.
Colts' Injury Report
- RB Tyler Goodson (Groin) - DNP, OUT
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) - DNP, OUT
- DT DeForest Buckner (Rest) - DNP
- DE Samson Ebukam (Rest) - LP
- CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (Rest) - DNP
- DT Grover Stewart (Biceps, Rest) - FULL
- T Braden Smith (Rest) - FULL
- WR Alec Pierce (Concussion) - FULL
- DE Tyquan Lewis (Illness) - FULL
Moore, a veteran corner and captain of the defense, will miss his third straight game due to an Achilles injury he suffered against the Tennessee Titans. The team opted not to place Moore on IR, but he's in danger of missing a fourth game next week anyway.
In other news, Pierce will be making his long-awaited return after a two-week stay in concussion protocol. The Colts have tested both Ashton Dulin and Adonai Mitchell as temporary starters in Pierce's absence, and their roles will likely diminish against the Cardinals this weekend.
Goodson did not play against the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend due to a groin injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams. Goodson sat out the first two games of the season too, making this his fourth game missed due to injury.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Buckner, Ebukam, and Ward all missed some portion or all of Friday's practice due to rest. The Colts have opted to rest their veteran defenders throughout the season, so there's nothing new to see there.
Stewart suffered a bicep injury against the Raiders, but he was a full participant on Wednesday and Friday. The veteran tackle will be ready to go against the Cardinals.
Lewis was too sick to practice on Wednesday, but the veteran edge rusher was a full participant on Thursday and Friday and will play on Sunday.
As for the Cardinals, starting quarterback Kyler Murray finally put in his first practice of the week after sitting out the first two due to a foot injury. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said that the team is taking it "day-to-day" with Murray's injury.
If Murray can't go, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be the starter. The Cardinals have yet to release their full injury report for Friday.