Colts Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 2 Matchup With Rams

Along with the loss of a pair of key veterans in Xavier Rhodes and Braden Smith, the Indianapolis Colts announced their inactives for Sunday's home opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Joining Rhodes and Smith on the sidelines is wide receiver Parris Campbell, who popped up on the Friday injury report with abdominal injury that had him limited Friday. Now, Campbell will miss Sunday's game against the Rams.

Campbell's loss hurts the Colts' offense, which sees Michael Pittman Jr. battling an ankle injury and already down Smith at right tackle, forcing Matt Pryor into the starting lineup.

Along with Campbell, Smith and Rhodes on the inactive list, rookie guard/tackle Will Fries sits for the second week in a row and is joined by young defensive tackle Chris Williams and veteran defensive end Isaac Rochell.

Seeing three projected starters on the inactive list ahead of a pivotal matchup against the Los Angels Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium is not a good sign for the Colts' chances Sunday at home.

As for the Rams, Los Angeles and Sean McVay will sit quarterback Bryce Perkins, defensive back JuJu Hughes, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, wide receiver Ben Skowronek, tight end Brycen Hopkins, and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III.

