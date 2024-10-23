Colts Get Good News on 2 Stars Ahead of Texans Tilt
The Indianapolis Colts had another long list of injuries to report from Wednesday's practice ahead of the week eight showdown with the Houston Texans.
The positive news from this practice is that linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) practiced after missing the week seven tilt against the Miami Dolphins. Also, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was designated to return to practice from injured reserve (ankle) in a limited capacity, giving Indy hopes that he can suit up to help the run defense against Joe Mixon (159 rushing yards in week one vs. Colts).
Joining Buckner is star running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle), who dealt with the same injury. If Taylor can be involved in even a limited capacity against the Texans, it will benefit quarterback Anthony Richardson and help his time dealing with a stout Houston defense.
As for who didn't practice, wide receivers Josh Downs (groin, toe) and Michael Pittman Jr. (back) sat out. Both injuries are something to monitor for the duo of pass-catchers, but they've also been dealing with these setbacks for weeks. Also, tackle Braden Smith (knee) and center Ryan Kelly (calf) will push to play on Sunday. Lastly, linebacker Jaylon Carlies (fibula, shoulder) might miss some time after leaving Sunday's contest with an injury, so his exclusion is expected.
The Colts have been playing banged up for most of the 2024 season. Despite this, they're 4-3 and second in the division to the Texans. Indianapolis can't afford to fall to 1-3 in the AFC South if they have aspirations to steal the divisional title. We'll see if the Colts can get some of their biggest playmakers back from injury for a critical battle on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
