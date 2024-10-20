How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Dolphins | Week 7
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) and Miami Dolphins (2-3) face off on Sunday in a matchup of two AFC teams looking to stack consecutive wins.
The Dolphins remain without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa while he recovers on the Injured Reserve list with a concussion, but the Colts welcome back their starting quarterback this week. Anthony Richardson missed much of the last three games with an oblique injury but is now healed up enough to play, as he looks to put the Colts above .500 in front of the home crowd.
Here's how you can catch today's action, whether watching or listening.
Colts vs. Dolphins
- Date/Time: Sun., Oct. 20, at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
- Television: FOX — Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color), Laura Okmin (sideline)
- Stream: NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)
