Colts, Dolphins Announce Inactives for Sunday: Great News for Indy
The Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins are set to kick off shortly on Sunday afternoon, and Indy is leaning to the healthier side of things, as referenced by the pregame inactive list.
Prior to Sunday, the Colts had already ruled running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and cornerback Chris Lammons (ankle) out. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (back), Josh Downs (toe), and Alec Pierce (shoulder) were listed as questionable, as were right tackle Braden Smith (knee) and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring), while linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) was downgraded to doubtful from questionable on Saturday.
All players in question except Speed are active for the game,
Coming into the game, Miami listed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (hamstring), offensive tackle Austin Jackson (back), linebacker David Long (knee), edge defender Emmanuel Ogbah (biceps), cornerback Cam Smith (hamstring), and quarterback Skylar Thompson (ribs) as questionable, with safety Jevon Holland (hand) as doubtful.
Ogbah and Holland are inactive while Thompson is listed as the emergency quarterback.
Here are both teams' lists of inactive players:
- DE Genard Avery
- QB Sam Ehlinger (emergency QB3)
- WR Anthony Gould
- CB Chris Lammons (ankle)
- C Danny Pinter
- LB E.J. Speed (knee)
- RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
In Speed's absence, we are likely to see rookie Jaylon Carlies take over as the WILL linebacker alongside Zaire Franklin while Segun Olubi is the likely third linebacker.
The Colts will be at full strength in the passing game with Pittman, Downs, and Pierce all being active along with Anthony Richardson returning for the first time since Week 4. Odeyingbo being active is also big given the Colts' lack of health on the defensive line this year.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
- CB Ethan Bonner
- S Jevon Holland (hand)
- OL Andrew Meyer
- LB Emmanuel Ogbah (biceps)
- QB Skylar Thompson (ribs, emergency QB3)
- LB Channing Tindall
- RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
The Dolphins will be without two significant defensive players as Holland and Ogbah are forced to sit out. It'll further damage a defense that was already working shorthanded.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.