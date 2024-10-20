Insider Gives Great News on Colts WRs for Dolphins Tilt
The Indianapolis Colts have been banged up as a squad for most of the 2024 season. However, the team got good news regarding key wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. All three are expected to suit up against the 2-3 Miami Dolphins this afternoon in a key game for Indianapolis' position in league standings. ESPN insider Adam Schefter released the update.
Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (back), Josh Downs (toe) and Alec Pierce (shoulder), each listed as questionable, are expected to play.- ESPN
This is welcome news given how impactful these three pass-catchers have been for Indianapolis. Pittman has been dealing with a back injury in 2024 but still tops the Colts in targets (42), adding on 25 catches for 273 yards and 2 touchdowns. Downs leads the Colts in catches (27) and first downs (15). The former North Carolina Tarheel is having a breakout sophomore season and is on track to have a fantastic conclusion if the momentum continues.
As for Pierce, he heads Indianapolis in receiving yards (368), average yards per catch (28.3), and receiving touchdowns (3). Pierce cooled off in Indy's last matchup against the Tennessee Titans (0 catches on 4 targets) but will look for a big play or two against a tough Dolphins defense to get back on track.
The Colts are fortunate to get the update that these three are on track to play. Anthony Richardson will need all the firepower he can use to top a Dolphins defense allowing just 285.4 yards per game and 125.8 passing (third in the NFL). Indianapolis is preparing to defend home turf to move to 4-3 on the season and 3-1 at home.
