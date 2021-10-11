Colts vs. Ravens, Week 5 Preview: Looking for Statement Win in Primetime

Here is everything you need to know about Monday night's matchup between the Colts and Ravens. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Tonight, the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) look to make a statement in front of a national television audience while continuing to dig themselves out of a hole.

Up next is a visit to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) and quarterback Lamar Jackson on Monday Night Football.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's matchup.

Date/Time: Monday, Oct. 11, at 8:15pm ET

Where: Baltimore, Md.; M&T Bank Stadium

Baltimore, Md.; M&T Bank Stadium Television: ESPN (Monday Night Football) — Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Stream: FuboTV

To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One Radio — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Ron Jaworski (color)

On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

All-Time Series

Colts lead, 8-5 (2-1 in the postseason). The Ravens have won four of the last five matchups dating back to 2011

Last game: Week 9 of 2020; Ravens won, 24-10.

Coaching Staff

Colts: head coach Frank Reich; offensive coordinator Marcus Brady; defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus; special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone

Ravens: head coach John Harbaugh; offensive coordinator Greg Roman; defensive coordinator Don Martindale; special teams coordinator Chris Horton

Colts

QUESTIONABLE — S Khari Willis (ankle/groin)

OUT — DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), DE Isaac Rochell (illness), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Ravens

QUESTIONABLE — S DeShon Elliott (quadricep), S Geno Stone (thigh), OT Alejandro Villanueva (knee)

OUT — OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

Statement Game: Expectations for the Colts going into the summer started out high before injuries and an 0-3 start wiped that away. After living up to their "1-0" mantra last week, they've got a little bit of confidence. Assuming they're a better team than their 1-3 record would indicate, winning this game on the road against a playoff team like Baltimore would make a statement and open some eyes.

Expectations for the Colts going into the summer started out high before injuries and an 0-3 start wiped that away. After living up to their "1-0" mantra last week, they've got a little bit of confidence. Assuming they're a better team than their 1-3 record would indicate, winning this game on the road against a playoff team like Baltimore would make a statement and open some eyes. Keep Leaning On the Young Guns: Offensively, the Colts have looked their best when getting Michael Pittman Jr. involved in the passing game with rhythmic connections between him and quarterback Carson Wentz, and last week when they ran Jonathan Taylor down Miami's throat. If the game doesn't get away from them, they could do both by establishing Taylor and using Pittman off of play-action. Regardless, utilizing either player should be considered a must.

Offensively, the Colts have looked their best when getting Michael Pittman Jr. involved in the passing game with rhythmic connections between him and quarterback Carson Wentz, and last week when they ran Jonathan Taylor down Miami's throat. If the game doesn't get away from them, they could do both by establishing Taylor and using Pittman off of play-action. Regardless, utilizing either player should be considered a must. Learn from Past Mistakes: The Colts and Ravens faced off last year in Week 9. In the first half, the Colts, particularly the defense, swarmed and dominated Baltimore. In the second half, the Ravens came out and killed the Colts with a shorter, efficient pass game and plenty of Lamar Jackson on the ground. Will the Colts be able to replicate what they did in the first half last year, or will the Ravens be able to do on Monday what they did to the Colts in the second half?

Colts RTs Julién Davenport/Matt Pryor vs. Ravens EDs Justin Houston/Odafe Oweh : Right tackle has been a huge bummer for the Colts this year. Braden Smith is a borderline Pro Bowler but has only played in Week 1 (foot/thumb). Ever since, it's been primarily Davenport playing, and he's been the second-worst pass-blocking offensive tackle in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. He and Pryor have been rotating, so will the Colts finally start leaning more toward Pryor tonight? We'll see. Meanwhile, Ravens veteran edge rusher Houston and exciting rookie Oweh have 3.0 sacks and 5 tackles for loss between them.

: Right tackle has been a huge bummer for the Colts this year. Braden Smith is a borderline Pro Bowler but has only played in Week 1 (foot/thumb). Ever since, it's been primarily Davenport playing, and he's been the second-worst pass-blocking offensive tackle in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. He and Pryor have been rotating, so will the Colts finally start leaning more toward Pryor tonight? We'll see. Meanwhile, Ravens veteran edge rusher Houston and exciting rookie Oweh have 3.0 sacks and 5 tackles for loss between them. Colts LBs Darius Leonard/Bobby Okereke vs. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson : Everybody knows that Jackson is an assassin on the ground but he's become a polished enough passer to where he's just a total nightmare to defend overall. For the Colts, they'll need to rely heavily on their rangy, athletic linebackers in Leonard and Okereke.

: Everybody knows that Jackson is an assassin on the ground but he's become a polished enough passer to where he's just a total nightmare to defend overall. For the Colts, they'll need to rely heavily on their rangy, athletic linebackers in Leonard and Okereke. Colts DEs vs. Ravens OTs: The Colts' defensive line catches a break here. Ravens All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley is out with an ankle injury, and starting right tackle Alejandro Villanueva is questionable with a knee. Also, while Davenport may be the second-worst pass-blocker in 2021, Villanueva is the worst, according to their pass-block efficiency grades.

Projected Weather

Referee Assignment

Betting Line

2021 Season Leaders

Colts

Passing: QB Carson Wentz (920 yards)

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor (274 yards)

Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (279 yards)

Touchdowns: WR Zach Pascal (3)

Tackles: LB Bobby Okereke (28)

Sacks: DE Kemoko Turay (2.0)

Interceptions: LB Darius Leonard, CB Kenny Moore II, S Khari Willis (1)

Ravens

Passing: QB Lamar Jackson (1,077 yards)

Rushing: QB Lamar Jackson (279 yards)

Receiving: WR Marquise Brown (326 yards)

Touchdowns: WR Marquise Brown, RB Latavius Murray (3)

Tackles: LB Patrick Queen (27)

Sacks: LB Tyus Bowser, LB Odafe Oweh (2.0)

Interceptions: CB Anthony Averett (2)

Comparing 2021 Team Stats

Colts

Total offense: 25th (326.0 YPG)

Scoring: 22nd (20.8 PPG)

Passing offense: 27th (214.0 YPG)

Sacks allowed: Tied-14th (10)

Rushing offense: 15th (112.0 YPG)

Third down offense: Tied-22nd (37.3%)

Red zone offense: Tied-30th (40.0%)

Total defense: 8th (330.8 YPG)

Scoring defense: 19th (24.3 PPG)

Passing defense: 10th (216.8 YPG)

Sacks: Tied-27th (8)

Rushing defense: 17th (114.0 YPG)

Third down defense: 14th (39.0%)

Red zone defense: 23rd (71.4%)

Turnover differential: 4th (+4)

Ravens

Total offense: 4th (420.0 YPG)

Scoring: 10th (26.3 PPG)

Passing offense: 13th (255.5 YPG)

Sacks allowed: Tied-17th (11)

Rushing offense: 4th (164.5 YPG)

Third down offense: 27th (34.0%)

Red zone offense: 5th (72.7%)

Total defense: 16th (358.8 YPG)

Scoring defense: 12th (23.0 PPG)

Passing defense: 24th (273.0 YPG)

Sacks: Tied-16th (10)

Rushing defense: 7th (85.8 YPG)

Third down defense: 3rd (31.1%)

Red zone defense: 13th (58.3%)

Turnover differential: Tied-18th (-1)

Notes

Taylor needs 46 rushing yards to pass Joseph Addai (1,488) for the third-most rushing yards by a Colts player in their first 20 career games. Taylor needs 57 rushing yards to reach 1,500 for his career, which would make him the sixth player in franchise history to reach the mark in their first two seasons. Taylor also needs one 100-yard rushing game to pass Frank Gore (four) and tie Dominic Rhodes (five) for the 11th-most in franchise history.

Colts running back Nyheim Hines needs five receptions to pass Pierre Garçon (188) for the seventh-most receptions by a Colts player in their first four seasons. Hines also needs two receiving touchdowns to tie Albert Bentley and Curtis Dickey (eight) for the 10th-most by a running back in franchise history.

Leonard needs five tackles to pass Rob Morris (445) for the ninth-most tackles in franchise history, and 11 tackles to pass Mike Peterson (451) for the eighth-most. Leonard would also pass Peterson (451) for the fourth-most tackles by a Colts player in their first four seasons. Leonard needs one game with 10-plus tackles to tie Gary Brackett (23) for the most in franchise history.

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez needs one game with a punting average of 50.0-plus yards to pass Chris Gardocki and David Lee (nine) for the fourth-most such games in franchise history.

Colts special teamer George Odum needs one special teams tackle to pass Jason Doering, Ray McElroy, and Philip Wheeler (39) for the ninth-most in franchise history, and tie Morris and Justin Snow (40) for the eighth-most.

The Colts made the following roster moves this week: Claimed defensive tackle Khalil Davis off waivers. Elevated quarterback Brett Hundley, safety Ibraheim Campbell, and defensive end Kameron Cline to the active roster from the practice squad. Released defensive tackle Antwaun Woods. Signed tight end Michael Jacobson to the practice squad. Released tight end David Wells from the practice squad.

