Colts Announce Injury Designations vs. Ravens

    • October 11, 2021
    Colts vs. Ravens: Week 5 Saturday Injury Report

    Here is how the Colts and Ravens are looking, health-wise, before this Monday's Week 5 primetime matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    The Indianapolis Colts get their first primetime affair of the 2021 season on Monday night as they head east to visit the Baltimore Ravens.

    As for health, they are slowly improving, although they are still dealing with some injuries to significant players. Luckily for the Colts, the Ravens have their own injury problems.

    Here is how the Colts and Ravens are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 5 primetime matchup.

    COLTS

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — RB Nyheim Hines (shoulder), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb)
    • Limited Participant — S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
    • Full Participant — QB Carson Wentz (ankle)

    FRIDAY

    • Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (rest), OT Eric Fisher (rest), C Ryan Kelly (groin), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness)
    • Limited Participant — RB Nyheim Hines (shoulder), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
    • Full Participant — QB Carson Wentz (ankle)

    SATURDAY

    • Did Not Participate — DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (ankle), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness)
    • Limited Participant — LB Darius Leonard (ankle), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin
    • Full Participant — TE Jack Doyle (rest), OT Eric Fisher (rest), RB Nyheim Hines (shoulder), C Ryan Kelly (groin), QB Carson Wentz (ankle)

    QUESTIONABLE — S Khari Willis (ankle/groin)

    OUT — DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), DE Isaac Rochell (illness), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

    Starting right tackle Braden Smith remaining out means trouble for the Colts if Julién Davenport continues to see the lion's share of the snaps in his place. The Ravens are plenty capable of pressuring the quarterback, so hopefully, there's a plan there. With starting right defensive end Kwity Paye still nursing his hamstring, it means more snaps for Tyquan Lewis and Kemoko Turay. As for starting strong safety Khari Willis, he could be making his return after Andrew Sendejo filled in adequately for him last week.

    RAVENS

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — OLB Justin Houston (rest), CB Jimmy Smith (rest), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), S Geno Stone (thigh), OT Alejandro Villanueva (knee)
    • Limited Participant — S DeShon Elliott (quadricep)

    FRIDAY

    • Did Not Participate — OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), OT Alejandro Villanueva (knee), NT Brandon Williams (rest)
    • Limited Participant — S DeShon Elliott (quadricep), S Geno Stone (thigh)

    SATURDAY

    • Did Not Participate — DE Calais Campbell (rest), OLB Pernell McPhee (rest), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), WR Sammy Watkins (rest)
    • Limited Participant — S DeShon Elliott (quadricep), S Geno Stone (thigh), OT Alejandro Villanueva (knee)

    QUESTIONABLE — S DeShon Elliott (quadricep), S Geno Stone (thigh), OT Alejandro Villanueva (knee)

    OUT — OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

    The Ravens have already given up 11 sacks on the season and will be without All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley once again. Starting right tackle Alejandro Villanueva is also questionable, so the Colts may be able to keep pressure on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's pocket.

    Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

