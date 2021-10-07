    • October 7, 2021
    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Ravens Matchup

    Brandon and Andrew answer all of the questions leading up to the Colts’ Week Five showdown on Monday Night Football, including how the Colts can contain Lamar Jackson, will Carson Wentz be protected, will the Colts have success running the ball, and more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Author:
    Publish date:

    After capturing their first win of the season last week, the Colts will once again face a tough test in the early part of 2021.

    Week Five sees the Colts traveling to Baltimore to take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Monday Night Football. This will be the Colts’ only appearance on MNF this year, and it is sure to be filled with fireworks.

    On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast looked ahead to another crucial matchup for the Colts as they take on one of the most electric quarterbacks in the league.

    Brandon and Andrew preview the game and tackle many of the questions surrounding this matchup. The topics include how the Colts can contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, can the Colts protect Carson Wentz against the Ravens’ defense, can the Colts get the running game going this week, and much more.

    After previewing the Colts vs. Ravens battle, the guys give an update on the Pick’em Standings and give their picks for the Week Five slate of games.

    Finally, the show ends by recapping all of the latest news around the NFL, and Bad Beats with Brandon gives the winning bets for all the action this weekend.

    Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

    Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

    You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

    Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

