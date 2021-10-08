Which Colts to Start in Fantasy On Monday vs. Ravens

Which Colts players stand the best chance of having a fantasy impact this Monday against the Ravens? (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

A lot is on the line for the Indianapolis Colts this week as they visit the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, but there's a lot on the line for fantasy owners who have shares of those players as well.

It's the last game of the week. Do you remain patient and play your Colts players, or do you get the instant gratification from a Sunday afternoon slate?

Who might provide any value this week for the Colts on the road against the Ravens? We'll go over any of the players you may entertain starting on your rosters.

(Weekly positional rankings from FantasyPros.com, based on Half-PPR scoring. Ranks as of Thursday of game week.)

QB Carson Wentz

Last game: 24-of-32 (75.0%), 228 yards, 8 rush yards, 2 total TD = 21.8 FP

Last three games avg.: 21.0-of-33.3 (63.6%), 223.0 yards, 15.0 rush yards, 3 total TD, 1 total TO = 15.2 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 5 Position Rank: QB29

2021 Ravens vs. QBs: 12th (18.1 FPPG)

Wentz continues to get low weekly rankings, but did you know he's had top-20 finishes in all but one game (the one where he was severely limited by two sprained ankles)? That's not a glowing endorsement but it means he's startable in SuperFLEX leagues pretty much every week.

Baltimore allowed big performances to opposing QBs in each of the first two games but no one has thrown for 250 yards or even had multiple touchdowns against them since.

Since walloping Miami behind a solid run game last week, the Colts may continue leaning on that approach as long as Baltimore isn't the one doing the walloping. Wentz might be playable in SuperFLEXs this week but I wouldn't suggest starting him in traditional formats.

RB Jonathan Taylor

Last game: 16 carries, 103 yards (6.4 avg.), 3 catches (3 targets), 11 yards (3.7 avg.), 1 total TD = 18.9 FP

Last three games avg.: 13.7 carries, 72.7 yards (5.4 avg.), 1.7 catches (1.7 targets), 7.0 yards (4.6 avg.), 1 total TD = 10.8 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 5 Position Rank: RB10

2021 Ravens vs. RBs: 19th (22.8 FPPG)

Taylor is easily the most dangerous weapon on the Colts and they used him as such last week as he recorded his first 100-yard game and the first touchdown of the year. Taylor has consistently put up solid marks in yards after contact which indicates he should remain productive as long as the Colts don't abandon the run. Another note; he's averaged 6.4 yards per carry in each of the last two weeks.

The Ravens aren't a particularly friendly matchup, as the most yards they've allowed to one runner this year is 56. However, guys like Taylor who can run and catch have fared well, as the three opposing RBs who had at least 10.0 points against them averaged 71.3 yards of offense and scored four total touchdowns.

RB Nyheim Hines

Last game: 2 carries, 6 yards (3.0 avg.), 2 catches (2 targets), 5 yards (2.5 avg.) = 2.1 FP

Last three games avg.: 3.0 carries, 12.0 yards (4.1 avg.), 2.7 catches (3.3 targets), 25.3 yards (10.1 avg.), 1 total TD = 7.1 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 5 Position Rank: RB38

2021 Ravens vs. RBs: 19th (22.8 FPPG)

Hines is one of the most confusing fantasy RBs out there because you never know when a big day is coming, but he's good for at least a few per year. When the Colts commit to using him, it almost always goes well. On the surface, it's not a great matchup on the ground, but guys like Hines with a passing-down role have been able to be productive. Kenyan Drake had 5 catches for 59 yards against the Ravens, and D'Andre Swift had 7 catches for 60 yards.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Last game: 6 catches (8 targets), 59 yards (9.8 avg.) = 8.9 FP

Last three games avg.: 6.7 catches (10.7 targets), 83.3 yards (12.2 avg.), 5 total rush yards = 11.8 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 5 Position Rank: WR37

2021 Ravens vs. WRs: 8th (25.4 FPPG)

Baltimore's secondary is a tough one — the leading opponent only has 81 yards against them — but Pittman has been Indy's clear-cut lead target. He's got 36 targets this year, including 32 in the last three games alone.

Pittman's no slam dunk this week but he is startable, as the Colts know how to get him the ball with room to pick up yards after the catch. He also rarely ever leaves the field.

WR Zach Pascal

Last game: 4 catches (5 targets), 44 yards (11.0 avg.) = 6.4 FP

Last three games avg.: 3.7 catches (6.0 targets), 37.7 yards (11.4 avg.), 1 total TD = 7.6 avg.

FantasyPros Week 5 Position Rank: WR59

2021 Ravens vs. WRs: 8th (25.4 FPPG)

Pascal is a playmaker for the Colts offense but from a fantasy perspective, he is very touchdown-dependent. He started out the season hot with three scores in the first two games but has been irrelevant in fantasy the last two weeks without scores. He's been the Colts' most-targeted player in the red zone but the Colts struck a match with Mo Alie-Cox last week, who could start getting more of those throws closer to the end zone.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

Last game: 203 yards allowed, 17 points allowed, 3 sacks, 2 takeaways

Last three games avg.: 314.0 yards, 23.0 points, 1.7 sacks, 2.3 takeaways, 1 total D/ST touchdown

FantasyPros Week 5 Position Rank: DST23

2021 Ravens vs. DSTs: 29th (10.3 FPPF)

The Colts defense dominated Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense in the first half of Week 9 last year but halftime adjustments dug Baltimore out of a hole and directed them to a win. The Colts' defense has barely changed in that time so it's hard to have confidence in them seeing as the Ravens know exactly what they can do for Jackson and their offense to be successful and exploit the Colts' defense.

However, the Ravens are tied for giving up the fifth-most sacks in the league and tied for fifth-most turnovers. The Colts are tied for the fourth-most takeaways but are middle of the pack in sacks (tied-19th, 8).

What do you think about the Colts' matchup this week from a fantasy perspective? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

