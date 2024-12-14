Colts Rookie Ranks Toward Top of Draft Class
In April, the Indianapolis Colts made the first defensive selection in the 2024 NFL draft. They selected defensive end Laiatu Latu with the 15th pick, putting an end to a 14-pick streak that saw zero defensive players chosen.
Latu joined defensive coordinator Gus Bradley in forming one of the league's deepest pass-rushing attacks. The rookie from UCLA has established his role alongside Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Tyquan Lewis.
Despite being more than capable of starting, Latu is slowly being integrated into the defensive rotation. Through 13 games, Latu has only played 53% of the team's defensive snaps.
Known for his speed and tenacity off the edge, Latu was drafted to help boost Indy's pass rush despite the defensive line coming off a 2023 season that broke an Indianapolis-era record for most single-season sacks. Now, one season later, Latu has helped the Colts continue pressuring the quarterback.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
According to Pro Football Focus, Latu ranks as the 4th-best rookie in terms of quarterback pressures, despite playing only half the snaps. Tallying 33 pressures through the start of his career, Latu ranks behind only Jared Verse, Chop Robinson, and Braden Fiske among rookies.
In his first year, Latu has recorded four sacks and three forced fumbles, showing his playmaking ability from the jump. PFF lists Latu as the 34th-ranked defensive end out of 201 eligible players with a 73.2 overall grade. His top 20% ranking shows how good he could be for Indy in the future.
This year, Indy's defensive front has recorded 32 total sacks. Latu's four sacks rank in third place on the team, just behind Paye and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Approaching a crucial four-game stretch to close out the season, any Latu sacks would be a major boost to the team's defensive efficiency.
Watch out for Latu's name this Sunday when the Colts take on the Denver Broncos in a playoff-deciding matchup with heavy implications.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.