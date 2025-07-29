Colts Roster Talent Not Highly Regarded
The Indianapolis Colts are showcasing plenty of talent through 2025's training camp, especially on defense. After acquiring much-needed talent and addressing other needs through the NFL draft, this is a different squad than a year ago that finished 8-9.
Prominent additions are cornerback Charvarius Ward, safety Cam Bynum, running back Khalil Herbert, and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. As for the draft, tight end Tyler Warren, defensive edge J.T. Tuimoloau, and cornerback Justin Walley stand out most.
In short, it's fair to say that Indy's overall roster has improved from the 2024 bunch. But, even with the work that general manager Chris Ballard has done, there's still potentially more to do, and ESPN isn't necessarily convinced Indy has a great roster.
Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz, and Seth Walder don't hold back on their opinions, giving Indy a sad 25th rank out of 32 possible teams.
This isn't great news for the Colts, but it's also a mere opinion from ESPN. While this roster is unproven outside of offseason workouts and five training camp practices, it's more dynamic without question.
ESPN places the interior defensive line as the biggest strength, quarterback as the biggest weakness, Ward and Bynum as the biggest X-Factors, and cornerback JuJu Brents as the non-starter to know.
The defensive interior is anchored by DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, who can be the NFL's best defensive tackle duo on any given game day. As for the weakness, Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones have struggled big-time during their respective NFL tenures and will look to win the starting position.
Ward and Bynum were signed to bring incredible talent to Lou Anarumo's defense, and the former Cincinnati Bengals coordinator likely had a say in getting them. Lastly, Brents has a huge year ahead to show the team he can stay healthy and adjust to a new, complicated defensive scheme.
The roster has a new look and a breath of fresh air permeating the training camp field, with plenty of expectations for greatness in 2025.
If Indianapolis can stabilize the quarterback position and the roster can unite to play its best, this team can finally make the playoffs and obtain the AFC South championship they've not won since 2014.
It's all about success for Indianapolis. Shane Steichen and Ballard have hot seats in a season that's been dedicated to Indy's late owner Jim Irsay. The new team figurehead and daughter of Irsay, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, has stated how much she wants this squad to be the best.
The Colts have arguably the most talented roster they've seen in recent memory, but nothing can progress without a competent starting field general and a smooth transition for Anarumo's defense.
Positive performance is paramount this year for the Colts, and the pressure is on more shoulders than just Richardson and Jones to put forth the best football possible in 2025.
