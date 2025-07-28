Colts Camp Diary, Day 5: Richardson, Jones Have Best Day Yet
The Indianapolis Colts conducted their first fully padded practice on Monday morning, which was much anticipated and did not disappoint in the slightest.
While there were still several defenders who continued to put their stamp on this summer's camp, the offense -- particularly quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson -- had their best performances yet.
I was not in attendance for Monday morning's practice (the only one I'll miss this summer!), so I scoured the notes and posts of my colleagues, such as Joel Erickson and Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan, and Noah Compton of Stampede Blue, to find out what I missed.
Here's how practice No. 5 went.
TEAM
--Linebacker Zaire Franklin (ankle) remains out as he recovers from offseason surgery. After practice, head coach Shane Steichen said the team hopes Franklin returns this week. Cornerback Kenny Moore II returned after missing Saturday's practice with a sore knee. Wide receiver Alec Pierce was forced to miss Monday with what Steichen described as "a nasty blister" on his foot, but it's not expected to keep Pierce out long.
OFFENSE
--Both Jones and Richardson performed well and had their best day as a group, which is encouraging given that I referred to their performance on Saturday as "atrocious." The quarterbacks were able to place the ball with good timing and anticipation and didn't have any blatantly poor passes. It should be an encouraging sign that the offense not only did not regress when the pads came on, but that the quarterbacks actually raised their level of play.
--It was Jones' turn to get the initial reps with the first-team offense, although he and Richardson continued to alternate through the day, as they have been. Jones was 4-of-5 passing (80.0%) during 11-on-11s and even sprinkled in a nice run or two.
--Richardson was a spotloss 6-of-6 passing (100.0%) during 11-on-11s. Bowen described Monday as perhaps the best day of practice throwing the ball that Richardson has had in the NFL. While the throws overall were nothing spectacular, he took the gimmes that the defense gave him and kept things in rhythm. One of the best things that Richardson can continue working on is accepting the boring completions in order to sustain drives.
--Third-year tight end Will Mallory made a couple of nice catches that resulted in chunk plays from both Jones and Richardson. This is a crowded tight end room, which is having a productive summer so far.
--Second-year receiver AD Mitchell had his most positive day of camp on Monday, beating former All-Pro cornerback Charvarius Ward on consecutive reps during 1-on-1 drills; one for a touchdown on a fade route and the other on a deep out route. Mitchell had been struggling with drops and not coming down with contested catches previously, while Ward has arguably been the best defensive player of camp.
--Drops had been plaguing the skill position players through the first week, and although there still were some on occasion on Monday, they got it mostly under control. There is a difference between uncontested drops and a defender making a good play on the ball.
--The offensive line performed well, which you'd hope for with the pads going on. They gave the quarterbacks enough time to deliver the ball well, and also opened up some lanes for the running backs. Tanor Bortolini and Danny Pinter continued taking turns with the starters each day at center, with Bortolini getting the nod on Monday. At running back, rookie DJ Giddens specifically stood out with some nice runs.
DEFENSE
--Consider it another day of Bachie Mania as backup linebacker Joe Bachie got a would-be interception off of Jones in team drills. It's been routine for Bachie to make big plays in the passing game, essentially every day of camp, and even back during the spring program.
--Cornerback Jaylon Jones was a standout, winning all four times during 1-on-1s, including a near interception. Safety Cam Bynum also performed well in the 1-on-1s with a pair of pass breakups.
--There's been a lot of buzz about rookie cornerback Justin Walley regarding all the first-team reps he's been getting, and comments from the coaching staff, but he made his first true camp highlight on Monday on a leaping pass breakup against fellow rookie Tyler Warren. Walley, once again, was a first-team corner on Monday alongside Ward and Moore.
--Moore versus slot receiver Josh Downs is always a fun battle to watch, and Moore won the day during 1-on-1s, defeating Downs on consecutive reps with pass breakups.
SPECIAL TEAMS
--Rigoberto Sanchez had some impressive punts, placing them accurately into deep corners, including a few boots of 70-plus yards.
--Spencer Shrader kicked during team drills, converting all five kicks from 33, 39, 45, 49, and 54 yards. Maddux Trujillo, who is competing with Shrader for the kicker job, did not kick. Both players missed two kicks each in the only other kicking day last week.
The Colts will return to the practice field at Grand Park Sports Campus on Tuesday morning, Thursday night, and Saturday and Sunday mornings this week, and are expected to be in full pads for at least Tuesday and Thursday's sessions.