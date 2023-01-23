A Trio of Colts Head Coaching Candidates Shine in Divisional Wins

There has been much debate over who the Indianapolis Colts should hire as their next head coach.

General manager Chris Ballard has conducted an extensive search over the past couple of weeks. As of Monday, the Colts have interviewed 13 candidates for their head coaching job, with one candidate left to interview. Ballard has said from the onset of the search that he did not care how long the search took as long as he got it right.

“We’ve got a very detailed process put together on the traits and attributes we’re looking for in the head coach,” Ballard said at his end-of-season press conference. “Don’t care which side of the ball. And then to be patient and take your time and make sure we have a thorough interview with everybody. Consistent, thorough – I don’t care if it takes until mid-February to hire the head coach. It’s about getting it right.”

The Colts have a lot at stake with this head coaching hire. Not only will the next head coach be tasked with helping bring this team out of the cellar of the NFL, but the head coach will have to build a plan and staff around developing a rookie quarterback. This has to be a home run hire for the Colts, and the new head coach will need to be up for the challenge.

As the divisional round of the playoffs concluded this weekend, three Colts head coaching candidates stood out for helping lead their respective units to victories. Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans all had great games this weekend, proving why they are getting attention around the league for head coaching vacancies.

Starting with Steichen, the Eagles faced off against the New York Giants for the third time this season. Many thought this game would be close after the Eagles squeaked out a victory against the G-Men in Week 18. Steichen took that personally.

The Eagles’ offense was humming early and did not stop as they crushed the Giants 38-7. The Eagles led 28-0 at halftime on the back of a punishing run game. The Eagles ran for 268 yards (6.1 ypc) and three touchdowns, owning the line of scrimmage and getting whatever they wanted on the ground.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts also played a role in the victory. Hurts was 16-of-24 (66%) for 154 yards and two touchdowns, adding 34 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Hurts has credited Steichen with help in his development, as well as tailoring the Eagles’ offense around what he does best.

While the Eagles have elite talent across the offensive side of the ball, Steichen has had a big impact on their success. His creativity in the running game, combined with getting the most out of Hurts is a big reason why the Eagles ranked third in total yards and third in scoring in 2022.

The next coordinator who had a big game was Callahan, whose Bengals were taking on the Buffalo Bills on the road. The last Bengals-Bills matchup was cut short due to the terrifying scene involving Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field. This time, the winner would head to the AFC Championship game to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals took the lead on their very first drive and did not look back. Led by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who went 23-of-36 (64%) for 242 yards and two touchdowns, Cincy jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. From there, the Bengals ran the ball down the Bills’ throat, extending long drives on the way to 172 rushing yards (5.1 ypc). The Bills could not keep up, leading to a Bengals 27-10 victory in the Buffalo snow.

Like the Eagles, the Bengals have a bevy of talent on offense in Burrow, wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and running back Joe Mixon. However, it is Callahan who has a major influence in game planning each week to get these playmakers in the correct spots to be successful. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said as much when he was asked about Callahan getting the opportunity to interview with the Colts last week.

“(Callahan) does an unbelievable job leading our offense and just with the coaches and the players, he’s been invaluable for us,” Taylor admitted. “So, he’s very deserving of the opportunity.”

To round things out, Ryans got his opportunity on Sunday night as the 49ers took on the Dallas Cowboys. When the Cowboys took on the Colts in December, Indy gave up the most fourth-quarter points in NFL history (33) on the way to a blowout loss. The same cannot be said for Ryan and his unit.

Ryans has coached the 49ers to be the top defense in the league this season, ranking first in total yards allowed and first in scoring defense. They made life very tough on the Cowboys all afternoon, pressuring quarterback Dak Prescott and forcing him into two interceptions.

The running game for the Cowboys could not get going either as the 49ers limited them to just 76 yards on the ground (3.5 ypc). The injury to Cowboys running back Tony Pollard did not help, while running back Ezekiel Elliott only mustered 26 yards on 10 carries. The 49ers locked down Dallas, capturing a 19-12 victory.

Ryans has not yet interviewed for the Colts’ head coaching job, although the Colts have requested an interview with him. Ryans was set to interview with the Colts on Saturday, but after interviewing with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans Saturday morning, he canceled his interviews with the Colts and Arizona Cardinals to focus on prep for the game against the Cowboys. It has yet to be determined whether or not the interview will be rescheduled.

These three candidates proved this weekend that while talent is crucial to having success in the NFL, coaching is too. Steichen’s work with the Eagles’ offense has made them one of the most explosive in the NFL. Callahan has helped turn Burrow into a top-three quarterback in the NFL, constantly working to get his playmakers in positions to succeed. Ryans has helped turn the 49ers into a defensive juggernaut to go along with their dynamic offense.

Anyone of these three candidates would be outstanding hires for the Colts. They all have the ability to relate to players, get the most out of their group, and put their players in positions to succeed. The performances this weekend by these coaches and their respective units should speak to that.

While the Colts currently are in limbo as they search for their next head coach, they have fantastic candidates to choose from. Make the right choice, and Indy could get things back on track in a hurry. However, if owner Jim Irsay refuses to take the best candidate, things will go from bad to worse.

It’s on you, Chris Ballard and Jim Irsay. Do not mess this up.

