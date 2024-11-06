Colts See Shocking Placement in ESPN Power Rankings After Vikings Loss
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) saw an embarrassing performance from their offense in a 21-13 defeat by the Minnesota Vikings (6-2).
Head coach Shane Steichen shocked the football world last week when he benched starting quarterback Anthony Richardson for Joe Flacco. Steichen claimed the move to Flacco was because he felt the veteran gave the Colts the best chance to win right now. However, Flacco struggled all evening against an aggressive Vikings defense, leaving many to doubt the switch was the right move, especially when Richardson needs as many live reps as possible.
While the Colts fell below .500 yet again with the loss, the ESPN NFL Power Rankings stayed stagnant for Indy. The Colts remained at 21st in the rankings for Week 10, the lowest-ranked 4-5 team in the league. The reason for staying put in the rankings is likely due to losing to a much higher-ranked team on the road (Vikings are ranked sixth) and the Colts' defense keeping them in the game, forcing three turnovers and sacking Sam Darnold four times.
The NFL Nation reporters were asked to include the most important game remaining for each team in the power rankings. ESPN's Stephen Holder chose the Colts' upcoming opponent in Week 10, the Buffalo Bills (7-2). According to Holder's assessment, things will not get any easier for the Colts' offense this weekend.
"The Colts' season is in a precarious spot, with Indianapolis falling below .500 after Sunday night's loss," Holder wrote. "If the Colts are going to stay in the playoff race, they need to steal a win in a rare home game amid a stretch of five of seven road games. Can the Colts get their offense -- and quarterback situation -- figured out against a defense that's top 10 in scoring defense (19.2 points per game), defensive EPA (12.2) and opponent QBR (50.4)?"
If the Colts wish to get back to .500 this weekend, it will take a major turnaround by Steichen, Flacco, and the rest of the offense to give them a chance against the leaders in the AFC East.
