Colts Sign Former Seahawks Defender After Samson Ebukam Injury
The Indianapolis Colts are quickly working to add depth at defensive end after Samson Ebukam tore his Achilles, ending his 2024 season before it began. Indianapolis is starting the search by bringing in former Seattle Seahawks defender Levi Bell.
Bell's name may not stick out to most, but he has plenty of experience to make the defensive end competition interesting. This signing is even more vital now that depth edge rusher Titus Leo was carted off the field after July 30th's training camp practice.
Bell played in college at both Louisiana Tech and Texas State. Through three years in the NCAA, Bell had 93 tackles (21.0 for loss), 9.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery. Bell was part of the now-defunct USFL with the Michigan Panthers. While the USFL closed down, it joined forces with the XFL to produce the United Football League where the Panthers stayed as a team.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Bell may not be a household name but will be hungry to prove himself on a Colts defense that suddenly needs help for their front. Ebukam's absence opens the door for players like Laiatu Latu, Tyquan Lewis, and Dayo Odeyingbo to help bridge the gap.
Also, players like Isaiah Land and Genard Avery have a chance to show what they're worth for Gus Bradley and defensive line coach Charlie Partridge. It's not every day a defense has to replace a human motor like Ebukam, a player who brings efficiency to the run defense and constant pressure to opposing quarterbacks.
We'll see if somehow Bell can etch his footprint on the Colts roster. After a less-than-stellar showing in 2023, the defense is looking to show the rest of a competitive AFC conference that they're ready to return with a vengeance. Ebukam's injury hurts badly, but the Colts have prepared for this with key depth pieces that are ready to get to work during a crucial training camp.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTubefor multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.