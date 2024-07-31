Colts Sign Former Seahawks Defender After Samson Ebukam Injury

Panthers DE Levi Bell is headed BACK to the NFL, per @_MLFootball, and is signing with the @Colts.



Levi re-signed with the Panthers but was placed on IR before playing a snap. He was previously with the Seahawks.



