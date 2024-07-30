Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 4: Latu Flashes in First Day with Pads
The Indianapolis Colts threw the pads on for the first time on Tuesday as they hit the practice fields at Grand Park Sports Campus for practice No. 4.
Here are Horseshoe Huddle observations throughout the morning.
TEAM
— Starting defensive end Samson Ebukam suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during Sunday's practice. As a result, Tyquan Lewis and rookie Laiatu Latu split Ebukam's reps with the first-team defense on Tuesday. Defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (calf) missed a second consecutive practice, as cornerback Ameer Speed (undisclosed) was absent as well. Right tackle Braden Smith notched his second consecutive practice after making his camp debut on Sunday. He began working into 11-on-11s for the first time Tuesday before being replaced by Blake Freeland. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (Active/Non-Football Ilness, high blood pressure) and cornerback Chris Lammons (Active/Physically Unable to Perform, ankle) remain out.
— Second-year defensive end Titus Leo got hurt near the end of practice, as he stayed down after a play and was clutching his knee as he was looked at by trainers and ultimately left on a cart. He missed his rookie year starting around this time with a knee injury.
— With the pads going on for the first time, the Colts started their offensive vs. defensive line 1-on-1 drills, and they did not disappoint. The following are the results of each rep that appeared to have a clear winner: Quenton Nelson def. DeForest Bucker; Ryan Kelly def. Grover Stewart; Adetomiwa Adebawore def. Will Fries; Genard Avery def. Matt Goncalves; Taven Bryan def. Danny Pinter; Dalton Tucker def. Jonah Laulu; Titus Leo def. Arlington Hambright; Laiatu Latu def. Jake Witt; Tanor Bortolini def. Laulu; Adebawore def. Lewis Kidd; Kwity Paye def. Bernhard Raimann; Buckner def. Nelson; Stewart def. Fries; Hambright def. Avery; Latu def. Blake Freeland; Witt def. Leo; Eric Johnson II def. Bortolini; Hambright def. Paye; Nelson def. Lewis; Freeland def. Leo
— For the second consecutive practice, the live 11-on-11 and 7-on 7 team drills focused on normal in-game situations and first and second downs.
OFFENSE
— Quarterback Anthony Richardson had a solid, yet odinary day, going 4-of-6 passing (66.7%), with one of the incompletions being a drop by Michael Pittman Jr. and the other being a pass batted at the line of scrimmage by a blitzing Ronnie Harrison. Richardson had completions to AD Mitchell, Pittman, Mo Alie-Cox, and Kylen Granson.
— With Smith back on the field for 11-on-11s, the lineups for the second and third-team lines had some adjustments. The second line was made up of Goncalves (LT), Wesley French (LG), Pinter (C), Tucker (RG), and Freeland (RT). The third-team line was Witt (LT), Josh Sills (LG), Bortolini (C), Kidd (RG), and Hambright (RT).
— One of the best plays of the day came from the second-team offense when quarterback Joe Flacco found Alec Pierce on a slant cutting from the right from about 10 yards, with Flacco leading Pierce enough to pick up more yards after the catch.
— With the pads coming on, there were a couple of productive runs, including each by Jonathan Taylor and Trey Sermon, but a late run by Trent Pennix off the right side of the line had Bortolini and Kidd celebrating.
DEFENSE
— The primary theoretical first-unit defensive players were as follows: Paye (DE), Stewart (DT), Buckner (DT), Lewis (DE), Latu (DE), Zaire Franklin (MIKE), E.J. Speed (WILL), Kenny Moore II (CB), JuJu Brents (CB), Jaylon Jones (CB), Julian Blackmon (SS), Nick Cross (FS).
— Latu and Lewis both stepped up in Ebukam's absence on Tuesday, as each notched a would-be sack of Richardson late near the end of practice.
— Linebacker Segun Olubi had one of the best plays of the day, stripping the ball from Alie-Cox along the left sideline and scooping up the fumble.
— The Colts have some young defensive backs who they're hoping deveop into serviceable players this summer. One of them made a nice play on Tuesday as rookie cornerback Micah Abraham, who has been the backup nickel behind Moore, with Lammons being injured, fought for a pass breakup on a dumpoff from Flacco to running back Evan Hull.
SPECIAL TEAMS
— The Colts went through placekicking drills for the first time on Tuesday as well, with Matt Gay going 4-of-4 on field attempts, connecting from 33, 40, 43, and 44 yards. Spencer Shrader was 4-of-5, making it from 33, 40, 44, and 51, but missing wide left from 60.
