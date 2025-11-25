Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu is putting together one of the most unique defensive seasons the NFL has seen in decades, joining a club that has existed for more than half a century with only two other members. With 6 sacks and 3 interceptions through 12 weeks, he’s now just the third defensive end in the Super Bowl era to hit those marks in a single year.

Laiatu Latu now has 6 sacks and 3 interceptions on the year.



He’s just the third defensive end in the Super Bowl era to record 6+ sacks and 3 interceptions in a season. pic.twitter.com/QDLjyqVCLj — Colts Muse (@ColtsMusee) November 24, 2025

The only players to achieve that combination before him were Richard Dent of the 1990 Chicago Bears and Aidan Hutchinson of the 2022 Detroit Lions. Latu is now tracking alongside two names etched into modern NFL history, and his ceiling appears even higher.

With one more interception, Latu will enter completely uncharted territory. No NFL defensive lineman in any era has ever recorded six or more sacks and four or more interceptions in a single regular season.

The difference now is that Latu still has six games left to play, giving him a realistic shot to do something no one at his position has ever accomplished. The Colts have asked him to be everything—pass rusher, edge-setter, zone-drop defender—and he’s answered every call.

LAIATU LATU:



🔘 3rd most INTs by a DL within a single season in NFL history

🔘 most INTs by a DL in franchise history#HOUvsIND 11/30 on CBS pic.twitter.com/a1ZkOaKe48 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 24, 2025

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Latu is currently on pace for 9.5 sacks, five interceptions, 51 tackles and 6.5 passes defended. If those numbers hold, he would own the record for the most interceptions in a season by a defensive lineman in NFL history.

Perhaps most impressively, Latu is doing this despite missing Week 2 due to injury — meaning he’s on pace to break the record in just 16 games.

Latu’s dominance isn’t just visible in the box score. The advanced metrics are just as overwhelming: he leads the Colts in overall defensive grade by a wide margin, with an 88.5 mark, far ahead of the next-closest player, Charvarius Ward, at 76.7, per Pro Football Focus.

His pass-rush grade sits at a team-best 76.5, and his 78.9 run-defense grade ranks second on the roster. He also owns an elite 88.9 coverage grade, the highest on the team by 8+ points.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) runs after an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The production matches the tape. Latu leads the team in pressures (44), sacks (6.0), and interceptions (3.0), making him the engine of a defense that continues to find its identity around his versatility and disruption.

Through 12 weeks, Laiatu Latu isn’t just delivering a breakout campaign—he’s crafting one of the most statistically rare defensive seasons the league has ever seen. And if his current pace continues, the NFL record books are about to make room for a new name.

Recommended Articles