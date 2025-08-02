Colts' Tyler Warren Shines in Saturday Training Camp
The Indianapolis Colts held their eighth training camp practice at Grand Park today at 10 am, with plenty of takeaways from the day. While quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson Sr. will always command the most attention, tight end Tyler Warren isn't far behind.
Only a few days removed from one of the Colts camp's best highlights, Warren continued to showcase how reliable a target he's becoming for Indy's offensive attack. While it was expected for Warren to be a go-to pass-catcher, he's taking on the starting role very well.
On the day, Warren was all over the field, providing both quarterbacks with a consistent and open target to hit for great plays. What stood out most was his duo of touchdown receptions in 11-on-11s from Jones under center.
It's great to see Warren slowly taking over the tight end position, especially following the mountainous levels of hype before Indianapolis selected him with the 14th overall selection in 2025's NFL draft.
This is unlikely to change, as Shane Steichen's offense appears to be a great fit for the former Penn State Nittany Lion playmaker and 2024 Mackey Award recipient.
Warren's potential in the NFL is no secret. For any proof of how many ways the Colts' offensive staff can use him, look no further than his torrid final season with the Nittany Lions.
Warren caught a whopping 104 passes for 1,233 receiving yards and eight TD catches in his fifth college year. But it didn't stop with the pass-catching, as Warren also operated well as a runner of the football, adding 218 rushing yards on 26 attempts for a healthy 8.4 average and another four scores.
Another statistic that stands out about Warren's 2024 performance was his catches per game metric, which finished at 6.5 per contest. It's fair to say Warren won't be anywhere near the focal point in Indy's offense that he was with the Nittany Lions, but it's greatly encouraging what he can be at the pro level.
Warren was essentially Penn State's entire offense in 2024, which blew up his numbers and gave him ample opportunities to showcase his immense talent. Warren's role will still be vital for his rookie season, but don't expect 2024 college stats.
If Warren can put up 45-50 catches for 500-plus receiving yards and around five touchdown hauls, that's a great start to an NFL career for a tight end, especially given what the Colts didn't have from the position just a season ago.
Warren will look to continue putting together great camp performances while solidifying himself as the top tight end on the depth chart. With how versatile he is, his future looks bright, and he can establish his footing as one of the best tight ends the Colts have had in years.
