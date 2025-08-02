Colts Quarterbacks Listed as Team's Biggest Weakness
The Indianapolis Colts have a smorgasbord of offensive talent heading toward the 2025 season. Whether Anthony Richardson Sr. or Daniel Jones wins the starting gig, they'll have a great set of weapons to work with.
Players like Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., and Josh Downs are great, but they need competent quarterback play to operate most effectively. But, despite Richardson and Jones putting together respectable training camps through 2025, not everyone thinks they'll help Indy.
Alex Ballentine puts Richardson and Jones into the 'biggest weakness' category for the Colts, showing little faith in either QB.
"Jones and Richardson's ability to run the ball is nice. Their ability to pass it is concerning."
Ballentine continues and concludes with: "The Colts have an intriguing collection of weapons. For most teams, the young trio of Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and rookie tight end Tyler Warren would be a good foundation to build on. But there's reason to be concerned that neither Richardson nor Jones will be able to capitalize."
Ballentine also mentions that neither quarterback has played well in training camp, which highlights the lack of awareness of Indy's training camp, as both signal callers have put together impressive showings, especially Richardson.
This isn't to bash Ballentine's analysis, but it helps to read or see the developments at Grand Park for the Colts, rather than aimlessly criticize the duo of passers. While there were struggles from the QBs early in camp, that's not been the case as of late.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
While there should be some concern from Shane Steichen until real snaps are played in meaningful games, training camp is where young players like Richardson develop and hit a stride to positively lead a football team.
Richardson was brutal last year, and attracted even more detractors after he missed most of OTAs and minicamp with soreness in the same shoulder he had surgery on after sustaining an AC joint sprain in 2023, limiting him to four games.
Steichen stated the QB competition is 'neck and neck,' which is encouraging since Jones was signed to press Richardson and vice versa. But Steichen is the master of coach speak and will never reveal what he's thinking.
It is worth taking a guess, though, and it's an easy one: they want Richardson to start over Jones. Yes, it's easy to like Jones given his accuracy, leadership, and how he earns the respect of his offensive line and locker room. But Richardson is a unicorn that can't be replicated.
Jones is similar to Richardson, but also so far away from what the former Florida Gator can accomplish. Richardson succeeding in 2025 is key for what happens next for Indianapolis, especially Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard.
Training camp continues in Westfield today at 10 am, and eyes from fans, national media, and coaches will be glued to what develops in a pivotal QB battle between Richardson and Jones.
Recommended Articles