The Indianapolis Colts had themselves a good 2025 NFL draft that saw them pick up names like cornerback Justin Walley, offensive tackle Jalen Travis, quarterback Riley Leonard, and safety Hunter Wohler.

However, no pick was more impactful, by a long shot, than the rookie tight end Tyler Warren. The former Nittany Lion looked fantastic, and NFL.com's Gennaro Filice agrees.

Filice placed Warren in the ninth spot on his list of the NFL's top 25 rookies from the 2025 season. Here's what Filice had to say about the dynamic playmaker.

"I had questions about how Warren’s superflex game at Penn State would translate to the NFL. Clearly, those questions were unfounded.

The Colts deployed the 6-6, 256-pounder in every manner imaginable.

Among all tight ends, he ranked sixth in receptions (76), fifth in receiving yards (817), fourth in receiving first downs (42) and second in yards after catch (474).

This dude’s a big, rollicking mismatch weapon."

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) is tackled by the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Warren was a revelation in year one, constantly posing a threat to any opposing defender who was tasked with handling him in coverage.

Filice points out his snap alignment from Pro Football Focus, and it puts into full perspective the impact that he provided Indy's offense from whatever position they decided to implement him through.

Below are those stats.

Quarterback | 3 snaps

Backfield | 63 snaps

Inline | 459 snaps

Slot | 271 snaps

Wide | 103 snaps

In short, the Colts did everything possible to use Warren in the way he was rolled out during his Mackey Award-winning 2024 season with the Nittany Lions.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) looks on during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

During his last year in college, Warren was incredible, hauling in 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions.

He also put up 218 rushing yards and four rushing scores to pair with even a passing touchdown. This was an excellent sample for the Colts to see how diverse he can be, and how he can make defenses pay dearly in a multitude of ways.

Warren's rookie year saw him accumulate an impressive 76 catches on 112 targets for 817 receiving yards (10.8 yards per catch), 45 overall first downs (42 receiving, three rushing), and five overall touchdowns (four receiving, one rushing)

Warren's outlook in the NFL is a great one, especially considering he broke the Colts' single-season record for most catches by a rookie after teammate Josh Downs set it with 68 in 2023.

Congrats to Tyler Warren on breaking the franchise rookie receptions record!! pic.twitter.com/SquheIQtvn — Jake Elrod (@JakeElrod44) December 29, 2025

It's always hard to forecast what a player will do from their sophomore season and on after having the type of rookie year that Warren did, but it's safe to say that he looked more like a veteran in 2025.

The Colts were starved for tight end production after the ever-reliable Jack Doyle called it a career after the 2021 season.

The hope is that the Colts can finally stabilize the quarterback position to help Warren stay consistent as they had from Daniel Jones through the first 13 games this season.

If the Colts' QB carousel continues, Warren looks like a player who can make it work with anyone under center.

With a critical offseason ahead for the Colts organization, it will be interesting to see how the roster morphs. Regardless, Warren looks like a talent who has a bountiful NFL career ahead of him.

