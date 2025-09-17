Colts' Undefeated Record Shows This Team is Different
The Indianapolis Colts are 2-0 for the first time since 2009. That year, Hall of Famer Peyton Manning led the squad to their last Super Bowl appearance (XLIV - lost to the New Orleans Saints 31-17).
This wasn't foreseen, predicted, or expected by nearly anyone outside of the coaching staff, players, and front office for Indianapolis.
What has led to this swing and change in feel for this team? Here are the five biggest in my humble sporting opinion.
Daniel Jones Has Arrived...and Thrived
Nobody....and I mean absolutely nobody could have told you Daniel Jones would look great by Week 3 of the NFL season when the Colts signed him.
Initially brought in to compete (and bring the best out of) Anthony Richardson Sr., it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jones would fail this fight to start. However, it was anything but that.
Jones was named the starter by Shane Steichen, and so far it looks like a phenomenal decision. Given how bad Richardson was with accuracy, it's hard to imagine Indy beats the Denver Broncos in Week 2.
Jones has five touchdowns (two passing, three rushing) with no turnovers and hasn't looked this good in his seven-year tenure. Tack on fantastic accuracy (71.4 percent), and Jones might not let go of this starting position, especially if the wins keep coming.
Shane Steichen Has Been Surgical as a Play Caller
Steichen has looked like an offensive genius through the first two games of his third head-coaching season. While a big piece of that is due to Jones being so good, who do you think is coaching him and calling the plays?
It's tough to admit, but it seems like all Indy needed for Steichen to succeed was accuracy, consistent QB play, and a limiting of turnovers. Richardson didn't have those things, and Jones does.
Steichen has gelled with Jones, I'm sure, in the same way the franchise hoped he would with Richardson at this point.
Steichen's offense is second in the NFL in total yards with 891. Jones looks great, the pass-catchers are all getting a share, and Jonathan Taylor is dominating. This offense looks to be a problem heading into Week 3 and beyond.
The Defense is Complex with Plenty of Talent
Lou Anarumo has brought a style and tendency to Indy's defense that confuses offensive coordinators and opposing quarterbacks. Now, he has names like DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, Nick Cross, and Cam Bynum.
While Week 1 (Miami Dolphins) and Week 2 (Broncos) are completely separate stories, Anarumo isn't static in the slightest, often switching things up by quarter or series.
The perfect showing was against the Dolphins, forcing three turnovers, obtaining three sacks, and pressuring Tua Tagovailoa 12 times, allowing just eight points. The rough showing was against Denver, with five pressures, zero sacks, and too much comfort allowed for Bo Nix.
However, when Charvarius Ward and Laiatu Latu return, it will benefit Anarumo immensely. While the Broncos tilt wasn't his best, he's also getting adjusted to a new roster. Expect better coaching from the defensive mind after a low outing.
The Personality and Performance of Cam Bynum
Safety Bynum gets his own entry, and for multiple reasons. Starting with his on-field performance, through two games, he's logged two picks, seven tackles, and three pass breakups.
Bynum is a great player - no question. However, it's his ridiculous sense of humor that makes him such a special addition to the Colts' roster.
Bynum's celebrations are taking over the NFL, and his energy has been invaluable to Indy's locker room and defense.
Bynum is the fifth-best safety in Pro Football Focus defensive grade (87,7) and shows no signs of slowing down. He's become a pillar of the team and one of the funniest players in recent memory.
They're Winning
Quite simple entry here - the Colts are 2-0. That might not sound like much, but that hasn't happened for this franchise in 16 years.
Indy has already defeated the lowest level of opponents (Dolphins) and toughest (Broncos), and while those were at home, it's hard to imagine the momentum stops against the 0-2 Tennessee Titans.
While anything can happen, this offense and defense feel different, and the way Steichen and Anarumo are coaching is a winning formula.
There's plenty of football left to play before the postseason, but the Colts are undeniable already. If the wins keep coming, the narrative on Steichen and Jones will only continue to sway in their favor.
The Bottom Line
Yes, it's just been two games, but I can't remember the last time Indianapolis looked this confident, bought in, and composed.
Jones has been fantastic in this offense, and while names like Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., and Quenton Nelson will always stand out, newbies like Tyler Warren and sophomores like Adonai Mitchell are getting recognized.
Also, the new offensive line duo of Tanor Bortolini (center) and Matt Goncalves (right guard) are connecting in their first years as full-time starters.
Along with Anarumo's elevated scheme and talent for the stop troops, this team feels different, has played differently, and has an all-around different aura surrounding the franchise. Anything can happen, but Indy has some of the most momentum in the NFL.