Colts Sign Former Rival Starter, Elevate Defensive Talent
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have elevated linebacker Austin Ajiake from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. To fill Ajiake's practice squad spot, the team announced the signing of center Jimmy Morrissey.
Ajiake played in the Colts' Week 1 victory over the Miami Dolphins, recording two total tackles. He was originally a part of the 2023 NFL draft class, but he went undrafted.
Ajiake spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Green Bay Packers before spending the entirety of last season on the Colts' practice squad. The Colts signed him to a reserve/future contract in January.
In the preseason, Ajiake had a standout performance against the Packers, recording eight total tackles and recovering a fumble. The Colts' linebacker room needs some extra support, and Ajiake will fit that role for the time being.
Indianapolis' linebackers struggled in their Week 2 win against the Denver Broncos. The highest-graded linebacker on the roster was Chad Muma (59.9 overall grade), per Pro Football Focus. The lowest-graded defensive player on the team was Cam McGrone (25.3 overall grade).
After the team let E.J. Speed walk in free agency, the Colts have struggled to fill his void. Ajiake might not get starting snaps, but it wouldn't be shocking if defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo lets him play a few defensive snaps against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.
Of course, the team also has Jaylon Carlies on IR. Carlies is expected to make his return earlier rather than later, but he may struggle to get back up to speed once he's eligible to play.
Morrissey, on the other hand, started four games for the Houston Texans in 2021. He would go on to appear in 14 games for the Texans, but he did not record any minutes in the 2024 season.
Morrissey spent the 2025 offseason with the New York Giants' practice squad but was cut while the team trimmed down to 53 players. He was originally a seventh-round draft pick by the Raiders, but was poached from the practice squad by the Texans in his rookie season.
Morrissey played college football at Pittsburgh, where he played in 47 games. At 6-foot-3, he's a bit undersized for an NFL center. He'll look to keep his practice squad spot safe as the Colts add depth to the offensive line.