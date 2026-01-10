It might have been a brutal finish for Daniel Jones' season with the Indianapolis Colts after he sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 14, but up to that point, he was playing the best football of his career.

However, Pro Football Focus' Nick Akridge thinks otherwise in his QB rankings following the end of the 2025 regular season.

Jones was placed in a miserable spot at 26th overall with an overall passing grade of 68.7, barely beating out Arizona Cardinals, and former Colts quarterback, Jacoby Brissett (68.6).

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks on in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While Jones started to slide once he returned with the Colts from a Week 11 bye against the Kansas City Chiefs, he was also playing on a bum left leg (fractured Fibula).

This greatly limited how much he could avoid pressure, move in the pocket, and outright run to keep defenses guessing.

However, overall, it's safe to say Jones had an excellent season. He put up 19 passing touchdowns, a completion percentage of 68.0 (career-high), five rushing touchdowns, and 3,063 passing yards.

The upside is that Jones looked accurate, comfortable, and efficient in Shane Steichen's offense after winning the starting job over Anthony Richardson Sr. during training camp.

The downside is that he's dealt with injuries before during his days with the New York Giants. These include a torn ACL, calf strains, and ankle and neck sprains.

Now, you can add fractured Fibula and a torn Achilles to that list. With all these setbacks, it's unclear if Jones will continue to struggle with injuries.

Idk if he’ll ever win a Super Bowl, but here’s Daniel Jones doing all the things everyone loved about what Phillip Rivers was doing.



We don’t have to pretend like he wasn’t balling before he got hurt. https://t.co/BjbiZmqCI2 pic.twitter.com/i6n9bsRLtA — Colts Film Room (@ColtsFilmRoom) December 31, 2025

While Jones is currently a free agent, the assumption is that Indianapolis will get him a new contract to lock him in as the starter for the foreseeable future.

The other name that follows Jones in narratives is Richardson, and with good reason, Indianapolis trusted that the dynamic field general would be their answer at the QB position.

However, this hasn't panned out and is exactly why Jones was signed during the 2025 offseason to compete with the former Florida Gator.

Given Richardson's mountainous issues with injuries through his three NFL seasons, it feels like Indianapolis has all but moved on from believing he can lead the offense.

In his recent end-of-season press conference, general manager Chris Ballard reinforced in many ways that Indianapolis is keeping Jones going forward.

"I think Daniel (Jones) was a really good fit for this organization and I think this organization and city were a really good fit for Daniel.

I feel very good about Daniel Jones and where he's at, where he's going. Yes, he's got the Achilles, but I think Daniel Jones has got a really bright future here in Indianapolis."

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks with media Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Colts practice facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ballard's statements point to Jones staying as the starter, and since Riley Leonard rose to answer the bell in Week 18 against the vicious Houston Texans defense, Richardson doesn't really have a place on this roster.

Jones does have an injury history, and an Achilles tear is a tricky setback to recover from. However, Jones is as tough and resilient as they come, and looked like a beautiful fit with the Colts.

For a team that has been desperate for a starting quarterback, it's comforting knowing that Jones thrived with the offense.

Regardless of Jones' rank on Akridge's list, he's the best answer at QB that Indianapolis has had since Philip Rivers led them to the playoffs in 2020.

With all of this in mind, it's assumed that Indy will make him a Colt for years to come.

