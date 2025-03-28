Harold Fannin Jr. is the most productive TE in NCAA history, posting 1,555 yards and 10 TDs in 2024.



Has an impressive 2.2% career drop rate and caught 54.5% of contested balls in 2024, and eluded 33(!!) tackles.



He’ll be 20 on draft night. Also peep that blocking at the end 👀 pic.twitter.com/Eg0vzGMnAP