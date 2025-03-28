Colts Urged to Look into High-Potential Draft Weapons
The Indianapolis Colts have been active in free agency, showing that general manager Chris Ballard isn't messing around in his ninth season. While cornerback (Charvarius Ward) and safety (Camryn Bynum) are stronger, along with other signings at other spots, tight end is still a glaring need.
Pro Football Focus nailed down two draft options on days one and three for the Colts and believes tight end is the grandest need for the Circle City squad. For day one, it's no surprise that Penn State's Tyler Warren is the answer.
Jordan Plocher had this to say about Warren: "The Colts could use help at tight end to support the development of young quarterback Anthony Richardson. Warren is a versatile playmaker and the top tight end in this year’s class."
Warren's 2024 statistics are insane for 16 games at the college level, snagging 104 passes for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions. He was also a factor in the running game with 218 rushing yards and another four scores. Warren is also a solid blocker, and while that's not the sexiest quality, it's much needed for a TE1.
As for day three, Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr. was chosen here. Fannin didn't impress at the Senior Bowl or NFL Combine as he probably wanted to, but he provides a solid option to a team needing help at tight end as a move weapon.
Fannin had gaudy numbers for the Falcons in 2024, hauling in an impressive 117 catches for 1,555 receiving yards, a robust 13.3 yards per catch, and 10 touchdowns. In short, Fannin can make things happen as a pure pass-catcher.
Fannin's draft stock has tumbled, but he can still fit the right offensive scheme and have an impact, helping a quarterback like an Anthony Richardson with easy targets. The issues with Fannin are his somewhat stiff routes and the need to be placed out in the slot.
Here's what Plocher had on Fannin for his piece: "Fannin is another intriguing option — a dynamic receiving threat who delivered a legendary 2024 season, leading all tight ends in receiving grade (96.4), yards (1,555) and touchdowns (10)."
Fannin isn't a resounding blocker, being generally smaller for a typical NFL tight end. To cut right to the chase, Indianapolis is better off trying to get a tight end like Warren, Colston Loveland, or Mason Thomas.
Selecting Fannin will take away slot duties from Josh Downs, who led the team in catches in 2024 with 72 despite shaky and inconsistent QB play from Richardson and Joe Flacco. This isn't something that Shane Steichen will want, given how well Downs played game after game.
Expect the Colts to draft a tight end, but not on day three. Indianapolis can't short this group after the entire room caught a pathetic 39 passes in 2024. The time for a true weapon at the position is now, and that will come in the earlier rounds, or if it works out, the first with Warren holding a Colts jersey.
