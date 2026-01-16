Why Colts' Mo Alie-Cox Should Be a Priority in Free Agency

Veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox is among the longest tenured players on the Indianapolis Colts’ roster. He has been a staple of this Colts team for the duration of the Chris Ballard era, and his steady presence has always brought utility to the offense (and special teams). Today’s free agent profile looks at the possibility of the 32-year-old tight end returning for a 10th year in Indy.

Alie-Cox had a very unorthodox journey to the NFL, as he only played one year of football in high school before transitioning to basketball. He excelled on the hardwood, earning a scholarship to attend VCU back in 2013. He was a fan favorite for the high-paced VCU Rams, starting at power forward for his final three seasons with the program.

He finished his college career as the Rams’ all-time leader in field goal percentage, while averaging 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. As his college career came to a close, though, it became clear that there wasn’t much of a role for a 6’6” defensive-focused power forward in the NBA, so he went back to his roots with football. The Colts signed him as an UDFA back in 2017, and he became a roster mainstay by September of 2018.

Alie-Cox’s receiving prowess was on full display in his first full season on the Colts, as he made a highlight reel 26-yard touchdown reception against the Oakland Raiders in October 2018. While he didn’t really produce much as a receiver the rest of the season, his blocking prowess earned him a spot on the 53-man roster going forward. Sitting behind Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron for the 2018-2019 seasons, he developed into one of the better blocking tight ends in the league.

Throwback Thursday: In Week 4 of the 2018 season, Andrew Luck found Mo Alie-Cox for the one-handed TD vs. the Raiders. Mo’s first career touchdown and one of the best grabs you’ll ever see.



Final score: IND 42 OAK 28

Luck: 22/31, 239 yards, 3 TDs

Marlon Mack: 132 yards, 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/2mnPca34Y3 — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) August 14, 2025

The hype around Alie-Cox continued to grow after his receiving game took a step forward with Philip Rivers at quarterback in 2020. He hit a career-high 394 receiving yards and two touchdowns that season, and then followed it up with another 316-yard season with four touchdowns in 2021 with Carson Wentz. When Doyle retired at the end of the 2021 season, the Colts quickly inked Alie-Cox to a three-year, $18 million deal to be the team’s new top player at the position.

The result of that contract was less than ideal. Alie-Cox’s receiving production dipped a good bit as the Colts struggled to find any rhythm on that side of the football. It became clear early on that he wasn’t destined to be a full-time pass catcher at the position, and that his best role was as a blocking tight end two. He still made a few high-leverage catches from 2022-2024, but he was miscast as that top guy at the position (especially back in 2023 with Shane Steichen’s heavy 11 personnel approach).

Alie-Cox hit free agency after the 2024 season, and it felt like his time with the Colts might finally be over. The team drafted Tyler Warren to replace his role at the top of the depth chart, but they still decided to bring back the veteran in a TE2 role. With Warren clearly defining the rest of the roster, Alie-Cox arguably had his best season in years with the Colts in 2025.

Mo Alie-Cox quietly had one of his better seasons in years. Tyler Warren allowed him to focus on just being a blocker and an occasional high leverage catch guy, and he thrived. Really hope the Colts bring him back in free agency this offseason pic.twitter.com/SsZ2KJNo1r — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) January 10, 2026

The receiving production was still a bit lackluster (just 13 receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown), but he was the perfect pair as an in-line blocker alongside Warren’s abilities as a move tight end. He scored his highest blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus, since the 2020 season and he was graded out as the second-highest pass blocking tight end in football by the site.

When looking at the film, so much of what the Colts did this season was a result of Alie-Cox’s ability to do the dirty work. He took on tough assignments and freed up Warren to be the flashy rookie that he was. The two worked exceptionally well together, and both players were better as a result. Alie-Cox still made his few high-leverage plays in the pass game as well, most notably a touchdown catch vs. Jacksonville in week 17 and a fake punt reception vs. Houston in week 18.

Overall, Alie-Cox isn’t a must-re-sign player for the Colts, but he is certainly a guy that I’d like to have back. He slides in perfectly with Warren as the ideal second tight end in 12 personnel looks, and he makes life easier for the offense. He is an unsung hero on this team, and the utility that he brings to the offense is valuable. Give him another one-year deal and bring Mo back home this offseason.

