With the NFL draft going down in a little over three months in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (April 23rd-April 25th), it's worth looking back on last year's class, specifically for the Indianapolis Colts.

Last year, Indianapolis collected eight new players, headlined by the dynamic tight end, Tyler Warren. Looking back on the group, Warren was essentially the impact player who made the biggest difference.

Aaron Schatz at ESPN ranked all 32 teams and how well their 2025 draft picks performed as a group. Indy doesn't get much respect, falling to the depths to claim the 24th overall spot.

Here's what Schatz had to say on the collective.

"The Colts got a fantastic showing from first-round tight end Tyler Warren, who had 76 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns.

But after Warren, there's a significant falloff in production from the Colts rookies, most of whom played limited seasons."

Schatz isn't wrong here, as once you get past Warren, it truly is a pitfall. Below are the rest of the picks, and a brief description of what they accomplished (or didn't).

DE JT Tuimoloau (45th overall) | 17 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

CB Justin Walley (80th overall) | Torn ACL, did not play

OT Jalen Travis (127th overall) | 316 offensive snaps, 4 starts, 72.2 Pro Football Focus grade

RB DJ Giddens (151st overall) | 9 games, 96 rushing yards, 0 catches

QB Riley Leonard (189th overall) | 1 start, 415 pass yards, 4 overall TDs, 3 picks, 2 fumbles

DT Tim Smith (190th overall) | Did not play in regular season

S Hunter Wohler (232nd overall) | Lisfranc injury, did not play

JT Tuimoloau was taken in round two to help Laiatu Latu and Indy's pass-rush, but was hardly on the field. Even when he was, his impact was ghostly. He'll look to be far better in 2026.

Cornerback Justin Walley looked fantastic during the 2025 training camp, even running with the first-team defense. However, his season ended before it began with a torn ACL.

Jalen Travis was a bright spot, filling in for Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith due to injuries. He logged 316 offensive snaps at both tackle positions and likely will start on the right side if Indy decides not to re-sign Smith.

Running back DJ Giddens was to help Jonathan Taylor by giving Indy a solid rotational back, but was a healthy scratch multiple weeks and made a minimal impact, at best.

Quarterback Riley Leonard filled in during Week 14 for Daniel Jones after an Achilles injury and made his first start in Week 18 against the Houston Texans. For a rookie sixth-rounder, Leonard looked solid. He's likely solidified himself as Indy's QB2 going forward.

Defensive tackle Tim Smith bounced around to different designations on the roster. He was signed to the practice squad, active roster, and given a future/reserve contract. However, he saw no action and was passed in favor of Adetomiwa Adebawore and Neville Gallimore.

Lastly, safety Hunter Wohler, similar to Walley, looked great during summer practices, making plays galore. But he wasn't able to get out of the preseason after a Lisfranc injury derailed his season.

Outside of Warren, the rest of the draft class was pretty light. Yes, Travis and Leonard were good, given the circumstances. However, the Colts likely expected more from the group as a collective.

It will be interesting to see how the Colts' 2025 class performs this summer and the subsequent regular season. Indianapolis must achieve success, or big-time changes are on the horizon.

