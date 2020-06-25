AllColts
Top Stories
News

What Indianapolis Colts Wide Receiver T.Y. Hilton Learned from Reggie Wayne is now Shared with NFL Rookies

Phillip B. Wilson

The NFL cycle of setting a professional standard for young players has come full circle for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

When he entered the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Hilton had the opportunity to learn from one of the best, six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and XLI champion Reggie Wayne.

Now 30 and entering his ninth season, Hilton shares lessons learned with young receivers, including rookies Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon. The Colts drafted Pittman in the second round and Patmon in the sixth round of April’s NFL draft.

Both are big-bodied pass catchers, much like Wayne was back in the day. Pittman, at 6-4 and 223 pounds, has been compared to Wayne.

So what does Hilton tell his understudy?

“The main thing Reggie always told me was make sure you know your playbook in and out, and whenever your number is called just make sure you’re ready because you never know when your number’s going to be called, you never know when somebody’s going to go down, whenever somebody’s going to get tired,” Hilton said in a recent Zoom video conference call.

“So you’ve got to get in and you can’t miss a beat, because if you miss a beat then something bad is going to happen. So you just want to make sure when that time comes and you’re in the game, you make sure you’re ready and you know all your plays.”

When Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) entered the NFL in 2012, he had veteran pass-catcher Reggie Wayne (left) as a mentor.
Retired wide receiver Reggie Wayne (left) speaks with the Colts' T.Y. Hilton.Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Hilton quickly got that message. He started only once as a rookie, but played in 15 games and had 50 receptions for 861 yards and seven TDs. The speedy playmaker quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s best deep threats, and has amassed 552 receptions for 8,598 yards and 45 TDs in his career.

Hilton looks forward to working with Pittman, who caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 TDs in his senior year at USC.

“I haven’t really watched him, but I’ve seen some of his highlights after we drafted him,” Hilton said. “I see he’s a big body, he goes up and gets the ball real well. It looks like he’s light on his feet. I just can’t wait to actually sit down with him, get to know him and see how he does for us.”

Pittman arrived in Indianapolis last week and has started the process of being that sponge for knowledge with his mentor.

“Yeah, T.Y. is around and I’ve actually learned a lot from him,” Pittman said. “I’m just looking forward to getting with him and learning more from him.”

As the son of an NFL running back of the same name, Pittman enters the NFL with polish. Eager to get to work despite NFL facilities being closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Pittman contacted Patmon as well as quarterback Jacob Eason, a Colts fourth-round pick, and participated in throwing sessions with them in California. Pittman has also worked out with retired wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who played 11 NFL seasons through 2011.

“He says that, ‘Nothing else matters except release and top of the route,’” Pittman said of Houshmandzadeh. “So (I’m) just really focusing on that and really just keying into those skills – pretty much just polishing them up and being the best that I can be in that facet.”

Pittman was flattered when he heard Colts owner Jim Irsay compare the rookie to Wayne, who in 14 seasons had 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 TDs. Wayne was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2018.

“When Mr. Irsay said that, that was probably one of the biggest compliments that I have ever got from a coach or owner,” Pittman said.

As for whom he models his game after, the rookie says it’s all about trying to be the best he can be. That said, as should be expected of any young pro, he studies game film of the NFL’s best wide receivers.

“I have to be the best Michael Pittman, but guys that I like to watch film on and see what works for them: Mike Evans, (Michael) Thomas, Julio (Jones), Brandon Marshall. Larry Fitzgerald does really good stuff. I say those are my guys that I like to watch that I think that I have similar traits to. So those are my guys.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Another Reason Why Philip Rivers Joined Indianapolis Colts? Quarterback Convinced Team Can Contend

The decision to sign with the Indianapolis Colts for his 17th NFL season took into account several factors, including quarterback Philip Rivers’ belief that the team can be an AFC championship contender.

Phillip B. Wilson

What Did Indianapolis Colts Coach Frank Reich Consider 'Highlight' of Virtual Offseason Team Meetings?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich wanted important voices addressing his players during a time of social unrest about racism and police brutality. Hall of Famer and former Colts coach Tony Dungy, NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen, and NBA coach Doc Rivers joined video calls.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett to Team With Community Leaders, Police in 'Start the Cycle' Bike Ride

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett wants to make a difference in his hometown of Riviera Beach, Fla., so he's partnered with community leaders as well as police on a "Start the Cycle" bike ride to bring people together.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Scouting: Kevin Rogers Analyzes Rookie RB Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts director of pro personnel Kevin Rogers discusses his scouting of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, who was selected in the second round of April’s NFL draft.

Phillip B. Wilson

Jonathan Taylor Focused on Indianapolis Colts Future, Not What Could Have Been

He could have obliterated the NCAA FBS career rushing record with just a few hundred yards. He also could have chosen an Ivy League school instead of Wisconsin. But Jonathan Taylor has always tried to be smart and take everything into consideration when making difficult decisions.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts' Offseason Virtual Routine Helped QB Philip Rivers Make Smooth Transition

The 17th-year quarterback was familiar with most of the Indianapolis Colts playbook when he signed in March, but Philip Rivers credits the structure of offseason virtual interactions for helping him to get up to speed more quickly.

Phillip B. Wilson

Until Colin Kaepernick is Signed, NFL Just Saying What's Politically Correct

A long line of NFL voices have admitted they were wrong about quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee in 2016 to protest racism and police brutality. But until Kaepernick is given a chance to win a job again, are these words just talk?

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Colts QB Philip Rivers Proud of NFL Start Streak

New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers enters his 17th NFL season with a streak of 224 consecutive regular-season starts, which ranks fifth in league history. He needs six more to move into fourth on the all-time list.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Productions Awarded Two Emmys

The Indianapolis Colts' production/distribution group receives honors for videos on cornerback Kenny Moore II and retired punter Hunter Smith.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Most Irreplaceable Players

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments shifts its focus to the most irreplaceable players for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans.

Phillip B. Wilson