Colts Re-Sign Receiver, Release Kicker
In week eight, the Indianapolis Colts are making practice squad moves ahead of their crucial AFC South battle with the Houston Texans. This time, they've re-signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to the practice squad again while rereleasing backup kicker Spencer Shrader.
Both moves aren't too crazy for Indianapolis, as Fernea has been on and off the practice squad over the past few years, and kicker Shrader is becoming a weekly sign-and-drop for the franchise. However, given the injuries for Indy through seven weeks, having depth at key positions is always important. This is especially true when factoring in a high-powered team like the Texans.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
While the Texans fell to the Green Bay Packers in week seven, they're still 5-2 and look great with C.J. Stroud under center. Also, while the Colts won't need to worry about wide receiver Nico Collins (injured reserve), they still have to contain Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, and Joe Mixon. Out of these three weapons offensively, Mixon sticks out the most. The veteran RB ran all over the Colts in week one (159 rushing yards and a touchdown), so Indy has to limit those yards this time. The hope for Indianapolis is that DeForest Buckner can be cleared to return even in a limited capacity.
As for Houston's defense, edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. will be at the top of Indy's priorities to stop from disrupting quarterback Anthony Richardson. So far, the duo has 10 sacks (Hunter 3.5; Anderson 6.5) and can cause massive issues if not dealt with properly. More news is that running back Jonathan Taylor may also be on track to practice and play this week, giving Richardson more weapons to use along with Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce.
Practice squad moves are typically small potatoes but may have bigger impacts than the surface shows, so we'll see how Fernea and Shrader's updates affect the team throughout the week. As Indianapolis prepares for Houston at NRG Stadium, they can't afford to allow the Texans to execute a season sweep and put the Colts at 1-3 in the division.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.