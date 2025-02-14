Major Defensive Need Revealed as Colts' Biggest Offseason Priority
The Indianapolis Colts proved to be a few steps further away from where many expected last season after a disappointing 8-9 record was posted in the books.
Consistent lapses took place on both ends of the field across the year, and a once-hopeful dream to reach the playoff picture was cut short, making it abundantly apparent that this team should be looking to make some changes this offseason.
There could be multiple areas to address on the Colts roster over the coming months. However, according to The Athletic insider James Boyd, one aspect of the Indianapolis defense should be pinned atop the priority list of biggest needs this offseason: the safety position
"Aside from QB Anthony Richardson drastically improving as a passer, the Colts’ biggest positional need this offseason is at safety," Boyd said. "New Indy DC Lou Anarumo puts a lot of pressure on the backend, and when analyzing the success his defenses previously had in Cincinnati — when the Bengals went to back-to-back AFC Championship Games — it coincided with having a high-IQ and experienced safety. The Colts could always draft a safety, but it would probably be wiser to sign a proven veteran in free agency who could expedite the process of implementing Anarumo’s often multifaceted schemes."
The Colts' defense already saw some turnover to kick off this offseason as the team parted ways with Gus Bradley after three years, bringing in Lou Anarumo from the Cincinnati Bengals to lead as the defensive coordinator for 2025 and beyond.
And with that addition to the defense could come some reinforcements to work with in Anarumo's personal scheme. Safety is a major part of that, further emphasizing the Colts' need to attack that area of the roster this offseason.
Nick Cross, the Colts' breakout safety from last season, will still be on contract for 2025, but Julian Blackmon will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
In what will be a hole pending for the Colts amid his potential departure, the Indianapolis front office will have to be diligent in adding an impact playmaker in his place via the draft or by bringing in a veteran, and in an ideal world, upgrade the position in the process.
For a defense ranked 26th in opposing passing yards and 24th in opposing rushing yards, the unit has some big-time needs to tackle on that end this offseason regardless. But, especially when adding a new face like Anarumo, putting him in a position to succeed is crucial.
Look for the Colts to put a big focus on the back end of the secondary in the coming months. If not, it could mean trouble for Indianapolis in 2025.
