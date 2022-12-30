ESPN Links Derek Carr to Indianapolis Colts

When Derek Carr was benched and shelved by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, it was inevitable that the links between Carr and the Indianapolis Colts would arise.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell tried the impossible in predicting what Colts owner Jim Irsay might do in the offseason with regards to the quarterback position including Carr.

One of the assumptions from Barnwell that we don't necessarily agree with is that the Raiders will trade Carr.

He acknowledges that a trade would involve an immediate restructure, but teams might be willing to wait for Las Vegas to cut Carr and try to sign him as a free agent.

Carr is owed roughly $35 million in 2023, but against a $5-million dead cap hit. Yes, the Raider save $30 million against the cap next season if they cut Carr.

Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo were in similar circumstances last year, but Mayfield's rookie deal was guaranteed. Cleveland wouldn't have saved money by cutting him, and teams still waited until the Browns got desperate and ate most of his contract.

"Indy is likely to cut veteran Matt Ryan after the season, while Nick Foles is on backup money and Sam Ehlinger won't figure into the starting battle," writes Barnwell. "The Colts could draft a quarterback in the first round, or they could use the midround pick they're getting from the Commanders to target Carr in a trade."

"Trading for him would lock the Colts in for $32.9 million in 2023 and $7.5 million in 2024, although the team could redo his deal as part of a swap."

And there's the rub.

Any trade, from any team, would involve agreeing to a new contract BEFORE a trade is completed. The Raiders aren't paying Carr $33 million in 2023. The Colts aren't paying Carr $33 million in 2023.

No one is.

"If general manager Chris Ballard wants to use his first-round pick to address issues on the offensive or defensive lines or in the secondary, Carr would be a logical solution," writes Barnwell.

Barnwell acknowledges what most Colts fans are feeling after years of stop-gap quarterback options after Andrew Luck retired.

"Frankly, after years of landing on short-term or low-ceiling options at quarterback, I would expect the Colts to take a bigger swing this offseason than Carr," writes Barnwell.

Barnwell also acknowledges one of the biggest problems in trying to predict what the Colts will do... Irsay and the Colts' recent behavior.

"Given what has happened over the past three months, though, I'm not going to pretend that I understand or can predict what they are going to do," Barnwell concluded.

Should the Colts make a serious run for Derek Carr? A question Andrew Moore addressed for Horseshoe Huddle this week. Probably not.

Should the Colts inquire about what it would cost to get Carr? Sure.

If the Colts aren't convinced on a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, getting Carr on the cheap in 2023 while they continue to fortify the rest of their roster is a good option.

But Carr will have other suitors beyond the Colts, and Indianapolis doesn't need to get into a bidding war with the likes of the New York Jets for another short-term quarterback.