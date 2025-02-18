Former Colts Quarterback Lands On Saints' New Coaching Staff
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback and Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach Scott Tolzien is joining the staff of the newly-hired New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
"The #Saints are hiring Scott Tolzien as their new QBs coach under Kellen Moore, sources say, as Tolzien and Moore reunite after both being on the #Cowboys coaching staff," Rapoport posted on X. "A former NFL QB, Tolzien is now a rising young coach and a key hire for New Orleans."
As a player, Tolzien went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2011 before signing with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-12) and Green Bay Packers (2013-15) before joining the Colts from 2016-17, which was his final stop in the NFL.
In his time with the Colts, Tolzien started 2-of-4 games (0-2 as starter), going 32-of-55 passing (58.2%) for 344 yards (6.3 YPA), 1 touchdown, and 4 interceptions for a passer rating of 52.4. He started 4-of-10 career games (0-3-1), going 88-of-146 (60.3%) for 1,065 yards (7.3 YPA), 3 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions for a passer rating of 61.6. He also had 16 carries for 57 yards (3.6 avg.) and 1 touchdown.
Since his playing days ended, Tolzien got into the coaching ranks first collegiately at Wisconsin as an analyst before hopping into the NFL with the Cowboys as a coaching assistant (2020-22) and ultimately quarterbacks coach (2023-24) before taking the same role on Moore's staff in New Orleans.
