Former Colts Quarterback Lands On Saints' New Coaching Staff

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien is joining Kellen Moore's new staff with the New Orleans Saints.

Jake Arthur

Sep 17, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback and Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach Scott Tolzien is joining the staff of the newly-hired New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"The #Saints are hiring Scott Tolzien as their new QBs coach under Kellen Moore, sources say, as Tolzien and Moore reunite after both being on the #Cowboys coaching staff," Rapoport posted on X. "A former NFL QB, Tolzien is now a rising young coach and a key hire for New Orleans."

As a player, Tolzien went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2011 before signing with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-12) and Green Bay Packers (2013-15) before joining the Colts from 2016-17, which was his final stop in the NFL.

In his time with the Colts, Tolzien started 2-of-4 games (0-2 as starter), going 32-of-55 passing (58.2%) for 344 yards (6.3 YPA), 1 touchdown, and 4 interceptions for a passer rating of 52.4. He started 4-of-10 career games (0-3-1), going 88-of-146 (60.3%) for 1,065 yards (7.3 YPA), 3 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions for a passer rating of 61.6. He also had 16 carries for 57 yards (3.6 avg.) and 1 touchdown.

Since his playing days ended, Tolzien got into the coaching ranks first collegiately at Wisconsin as an analyst before hopping into the NFL with the Cowboys as a coaching assistant (2020-22) and ultimately quarterbacks coach (2023-24) before taking the same role on Moore's staff in New Orleans.

Published
Jake Arthur has covered the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts for a decade. He is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) and FantasyPros' expert panel. He has also contributed to multiple NFL Draft guides.

