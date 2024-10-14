Colts' Michael Pittman Jr.'s Toughness, Clutch Play Key in Titans Win
Four days before the Indianapolis Colts took on the Tennessee Titans, it was widely reported that Michael Pittman Jr. would be out multiple weeks with the back injury that has plagued him for most of the season.
But when it came time to suit up, Pittman was out there and making the clutch plays his team needed from their captain and WR1.
"He just showed up," Steichen said about Pittman. "Like I said, the toughest guy I’ve ever been around."
Pittman was crucial to the Colts' 20-17 victory over the Titans on Sunday. The box score will show just three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown for the wide receiver. However, Pittman's performance made a profound impact on the field and in the locker room.
Pittman had just one catch for nine yards at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Colts trailed 17-13 with 8:17 left on the clock, having scored just two field goals since their opening drive touchdown. Indy had gotten the ball to the 10-yard line, facing a crucial third down.
The Titans sent an all out blitz on Joe Flacco, who could see it coming from a mile away. Flacco dropped back quickly and threw a rainbow to the end zone. At that point, Pittman knew what he had to do.
"I just knew that it was going to be (Cover) zero because (of) the way that they lined up and Joe (Flacco) just made a great throw," Pittman remembered. "He just fell back and threw it up. I had to go up there and get it for him."
Pittman skied over Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to high-point the football and come down with the score. Bad back and all, Pittman out-jumped and out-muscled Sneed to give the Colts the go-ahead score. But with 7:27 left in the fourth, Pittman knew the game was far from over.
"I just knew that I wanted to jump before he jumped," Pittman explained. "And honestly, I didn't want to be too high because it wasn't over yet. Obviously, I was excited. But I knew, hey, the game's not over yet. We still got time. So, you know, just keep it moving. And then I kept it level and then it led to another decent play."
The Colts' defense made crucial plays down the stretch to fend off multiple Titans' attempts to retake the lead. Samuel Womack III and Jaylon Jones had numerous pass breakups, while Julian Blackmon secured an interception. But the Colts still needed to control the clock to close it out.
With 2:12 left on the clock, the Colts faced second-and-10. The Titans had just used their second timeout, and with the two-minute warning impending, head coach Shane Steichen dialed up a pass play. Flacco rolled out of the pocket and found Pittman coming across the field for a 16-yard gain. First-down and ball game for the Colts.
"Joe just threw a perfect pass," Pittman remarked about his final catch. "I just gave some late hands. But that's really a credit to our line and to Joe because that was a great throw."
Pittman's back injury has been bothering him since Week 3, and the wide receiver has obviously not been himself this season. Pittman only has 25 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns through the first six games. But Pittman has not complained or made any excuses. He has pushed through the injury to be there for his team, making crucial plays when they need him most.
"This league is a tough, physical league, and he shows that and it's great for guys in the locker room to see that." Steichen admitted. "And he battles through that stuff, especially young players, a guy that's going through something and playing through it. Credit to him. I'll tell you what, he's just – he's just a warrior."
"He's got to be one of the toughest players I’ve played with," Flacco declared. "I think part of him is probably trying to prove a point. I think there was a report that came out earlier about him, even I saw it on like my ESPN app like “Pittman out” or whatever it is.
"It’s awesome, I mean when you have guys like that you can go a long way and that's the kind of guys you need to have to play winning football and he's unbelievable for that."
If the reports had been correct and Pittman did have to miss multiple weeks, the Colts likely would not have won on Sunday. Most players would probably have to miss multiple weeks in order to suit up and play with the injury Pittman is fighting through. But as many in the Colts' locker room already know, Pitt is built different.
It is why he has been given the nickname "The Enforcer." It is why the likes of Steichen and Flacco say he is the toughest guy they have ever been around. And it is why Pittman is a franchise player for the Colts and a pillar for their future.
"I wouldn't give myself that much credit," Pittman said after the game. "I'm just going to keep showing up and, whatever opportunities come, just try and make the most of them, and just go out there and try to help us win games."
Something tells me, the Colts are not done winning football games because of Pittman.
