Colts' Michael Pittman Jr.'s Injury Worst Possible News for Offense
The Indianapolis Colts seem to be cursed by an injury plague as ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will miss "multiple weeks" with a back problem.
Pittman was listed on the team's injury report after Wednesday's practice but did not have a game designation yet. Schefter says that placing Pittman on the injured reserve "is an option" heading into the heart of the 2024 NFL season.
This is Pittman's fifth year with the Colts but would be his second time landing on the IR list. The 27-year-old has racked up 22 receptions for 238 yards through five games this year. His season high came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 when he caught six balls for 113 yards.
While the season has been off to a disappointing start for Indy's WR1, the Colts will certainly miss Pittman's presence as the team aims to fight for a playoff spot. Alec Pierce and Josh Downs are going to take on a much bigger role in the Colts' passing game, especially if Pittman lands on IR. While Pierce and Downs can make plays, it's the worst possible news for Indy's passing attack which needs all the reliability it can attain. With nearly no tight end production in the receiving game in 2024, Pittman's injury might have a massive impact on how the offense passes the football.
Pittman was listed on the injury report with Downs on Wednesday as non-participants along with running back Jonathan Taylor. Quarterback Anthony Richardson also appeared on the list as a limited participant.
With injuries at nearly every offensive position, the Colts are looking thin heading into Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans. It'll be important for the Colts to avoid an 0-3 divisional start if the team wants to have a chance at playing postseason football.
